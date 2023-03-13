Family and house

Jessica Salazar Embery and Brian Embery and their children, Elise and Jaxon, pose for a portrait in front of their home in Lewisville last month. The family bought a steel-framed house by Lake Dallas-based Netze Homes, which plans to build small communities of steel-framed houses in Corinth, Denton, Krum and elsewhere in Texas.

 Lola Gomez/The Dallas Morning News

Brian Embery and Jessica Salazar Embery, a couple in their 30s, were looking to move from Seattle with their two kids to somewhere warmer.

That’s when they found a modern, minimalistic house in Lewisville on Redfin with high ceilings and high-end finishes and appliances. They bought it for $650,000 and moved in at the beginning of this year.

A rendering of a 2,400-square-foot steel-framed home Netze Homes plans to build in Corinth.
