The austerity of the COVID-19 pandemic has upended normalcy and cast aside the belief of what could be accomplished.
Heather Gregory, executive director of Stoke Denton, a coworking space and entrepreneurial hub, said the last six weeks have been a crash course in adapting. As non-essential businesses closed and restaurants were prohibited from dine-in services, she said the pandemic has led to additional digital opportunities as commerce, events and conferences move online.
For Stoke Denton, she said FlintConf was nearly postponed in response to the pandemic but has since been been restructured and moved to a virtual format at the end of the month. Now in its second year, the conference is designed to educate, empower and connect entrepreneurs to strengthen their overall business models and ideas.
“At first, we were going to postpone the [FlintConf],” Gregory said. “Then, once we got our feet underneath us, and we saw people were really craving content and connection, it just seemed to make sense that we pivot and take this content virtually.”
With public gatherings prohibited and commerce and mobility restricted in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, most of Denton has been faced with disruptions to the status quo — city and county officials now meet virtually via videoconferences, such as Zoom Meetings, while businesses are communicating more over apps, such as Microsoft Teams.
According to MarketWatch, Microsoft Teams has seen an overall call volume increase of approximately 1,000%. The company attributes overall gains to an increased number of people that are now working from home, citing regions where social distancing has been enforced. Additionally, daily usage of Zoom has increased more than 300% from this time last year.
With nearly 100 participants at FlintConf last year, Gregory said the conference has been stretched into a three-day period from April 29 through May 1. The event highlights a certain theme each day, such as hustlers, hackers and hipsters.
Marshall Culpepper, a keynote speaker on day two of the conference and CEO of Denton-based technology company KubOS, said the most challenging part of the transition was two-fold. First, he said there was the logistics of figuring out how to orchestrate an online conference; second, he said, was ensuring that participants have an efficient user experience.
“For every talk that we’re having, we’re doing a practice session to make sure that Zoom is well controlled and understood,” Culpepper said about precautions to reduce likelihood of random calls and unwanted intrusions. “Taking our resources online has been an opportunity. It’s been eye-opening to see the response, so we’ll see how the first online FlintConf goes.”
Additionally, he said he has been in discussions with his conference partners via the business communication platform Slack, allowing for a more streamlined communications process. With the outbreak and overall increase of individuals working from home, Slack reported that approximately 12.5 million users were “simultaneously connected” in late March.
During his “hackers” presentation on April 30, Culpepper will share his background as a software engineer and how he was able to send his first company-based satellite into space in 2018. In addition, he said his discussion will pertain to how he became interested in aerospace technology from his time working at Silicon Valley startup to starting his own business.
According to the National Federation of Independent Businesses, optimism of small businesses experienced it’s steepest monthly decline in the survey’s history in March. While nine of 10 components of the index declined, indicating evidence of economic disruptions, Culpepper said that optimism and the experience of entrepreneurs is similar to that of the general population.
“You have entrepreneurs who are trying to seize the moment and shift to the new reality and start new companies,” he said. “Then there’s entrepreneurs who have been at it for a while trying to pivot their existing models to stay relevant or just trying to survive. One of the biggest changes though, is probably the availability of capital, which is really drying up right now.”
Culpepper said entrepreneurs, like himself, are already scrappy, but the businesses of tomorrow will have to keep that same mindset moving forward; however, he said brick and mortar retailers and entrepreneurs have an uphill road ahead.
Kyler Taylor, president of TechMill, a nonprofit organization specializing in the growth and development of local technology and startups, said although many people have been laid off there is still a desire for personal growth. Taylor, who was tasked with logistics of moving the conference online, said the transition was easier because of the conference’s audience.
“Because a lot of people already know about the event and have signed up, and if they are working from home, this actually probably provides more flexibility for them,” Taylor said, in lieu of committing to a physical location where people may have to take off work. “Now, you’re able to just pop into the sessions you want and don’t have to get out of your pajamas.”
Ticketing options are available for individuals interested in attending the conference for one day or all three. As well, each day of the conference will end in a “happy hour” fashion, Gregory said, allowing participants to engage with speakers and other attendees. However, if individuals are unable to afford FlintConf tickets, she said free tickets have been available via an online scholarship form.
“We do have a limit of 100 participants each day of the conference,” Gregory said. “We are offering tickets for sale because we are a small business and we have some significant reductions in our revenue as well. We also are offering free tickets for people that have been financially impacted; we’re trying to make the conference available to as many people as possible.”