“If you can feel that staying human is worthwhile, even when it can't have any practical result whatsoever, you've beaten them.” — George Orwell

Home sales were essentially unchanged last month as the search for affordable housing sparked some interest in the city of Denton. Pending contracts were also relatively stable for the month. Mortgage rates have cooled from recent highs, providing some lift for the local housing market. Good homes that are properly priced continue to sell relatively quickly. Median and average home prices in Denton managed to squeak out new record highs in July.

AARON LAYMAN is the owner-broker of Aaron Layman Properties LLC. Contact him at 940-209-2100 or sales@aaronlayman.com or www.aaronlayman.com.

