“If you can feel that staying human is worthwhile, even when it can't have any practical result whatsoever, you've beaten them.” — George Orwell
Home sales were essentially unchanged last month as the search for affordable housing sparked some interest in the city of Denton. Pending contracts were also relatively stable for the month. Mortgage rates have cooled from recent highs, providing some lift for the local housing market. Good homes that are properly priced continue to sell relatively quickly. Median and average home prices in Denton managed to squeak out new record highs in July.
For those concerned about a new ramp in home prices, some context is warranted here. Home prices are dropping across Dallas-Fort Worth. All submarkets are not the same, so depending on where you live, this housing market correction may look a bit different.
Available home inventory in Denton continues to rebound off the lows earlier this year. Total months of inventory is up 66% from last year. Months of inventory is up 233% from the February low. New construction inventory in Denton was up 188% compared to July of last year. Denton is now sitting on 4.9 months of inventory for new construction. That’s up from just one month of inventory of new homes in March of this year.
The median percent of original list price for a Denton home hit an astounding 107% in May. That mania has quickly subsided. Percent of list dropped again in July, falling to 101.3%. The data for the first week of August show it falling near parity to 100.2%. Sellers are slowly getting the message and coming to grips with reality.
The median price of a home in Denton County fell for a second consecutive month in July. Closing stats for the first week of August show the median price dropping again, down $40,000 from the May peak. It will be interesting to see how we close out the summer when we have a full month of August sales data.
The new home supply backlog
Remember all of the agents talking about a housing shortage the past 12-18 months? Now that the liquidity-fueled shortage has been exposed as fake news, they are shifting the narrative to a soft landing and a more normal market. You know, more sustainable price gains. New home builders are going to put that narrative to the test.
With collapsing sales volumes and orders, many major home builders are now serious about working through the massive backlog of housing units under construction. Builders are waking up to the fact that Fed policy normalization is a real thing. Some are still testing the market with finished homes and keeping prices elevated where they can. Others are chopping prices like crazy, particularly at the higher end for luxury and move-up homes.
There are simply fewer buyers willing and able to afford $500,000 homes now that mortgage rates have doubled from the lows last year. Builders are bringing more affordable product lines to the market as a result. They are even lowering their pricing in some new communities breaking ground. This is diluting the value of some of the more recently constructed new luxury homes. With the Fed removing liquidity from the system to dampen demand, affordability is the name of the game.
The rent is too high
Home prices are still historically expensive. Rents are sharply higher as well. Rent for a single-family home was $260 more expensive in July, up 14.7% from last year. Rents in Denton County were $300 more expensive, translating to a 13.6% increase. Rent increases for apartments remain in the double digits.
The July Consumer Price Index came in at 8.5%. Official CPI estimates for the Dallas-Fort Worth area show inflation at 9.4%. Anyone who lives in North Texas knows real inflation is easily in the double digits.
The shelter components for official CPI inflation are still rising. The 12-month changes for shelter in July look like this:
• Shelter up 5.7%.
• Rent of primary residence up 6.3%.
• Owners’ Equivalent Rent (OER) up 5.8%.
I’m not surprised by the recent United Way of Denton County study showing 45% of Denton households can no longer afford the place they call home. It’s a nationwide problem, driven in large part by the overt financialization of housing. When you have massive amounts of trickle-down liquidity and perverse incentives for existing asset holders and investors, this was the inevitable result. It’s the Cantillon effect right here in Denton.
We still have a major disconnect between official CPI shelter inflation estimates vs. actual shelter inflation. Anyone calling for a Fed pivot needs to be laughed out of the room. Shelter inflation as it is measured by the Bureau of Labor Statistics has a major lag built into it. It could take another 12 months before that component of inflation resembles anything comfortable for the Federal Reserve and their 2% inflation target.
There’s also the nasty dose of embedded wage-price inflation we saw in the July employment report. The pandemic housing market boom and bubble was years in the making. It could take years for the process to play out. We’re going to see a lot of whack a mole in terms of inflation and the efforts to bring it under control.
Spiraling property taxes – no relief in sight
Remember the politicians touting property tax relief the past few years? Now that you have your 2022 tax assessments to look at, how would you evaluate those claims? If you answered like most people, you know the claims were always just hot air and window dressing.
One of the more sinister aspects of the Fed’s trickle-down asset inflation binge is the added pressure it has placed on the property tax system. This is particularly true in Texas, which has some of the highest property taxes in the nation.
Texas also has a very active property tax consulting lobby who love the current system. 2022 has been a gift from the heavens for these companies. They continue to make a ton of money from the annual churn, while homeowners are left buried in appraisal creep and higher taxes. If you think that’s an accident, you haven’t been paying attention.
“It’s difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends upon his not understanding it.” — Upton Sinclair