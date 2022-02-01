Editor's note: This is the first edition of the Denton Record-Chronicle's newest newsletter, Your Money, Your Home, which publishes the first and third Tuesdays monthly. To subscribe, click here.
While lots of businesses come and go, some exits seem to leave eternal vacancies in their wake. A few of Denton's commercial spaces have long stood empty, among them the more than 27,000-square-foot building at 908 W. University Drive. Across from the former Drug Emporium space in Denton Center — also several months' vacant now — the structure once housed the Denton Athletics store, which shuttered in 2015. At the edge of the plaza is another empty storefront, which Grandy's occupied until 2019.
Built in 1964 with additions in 1980 and 2001, Denton Center was once a prime location for shopping, with major department stores including J.C. Penney and Sears anchoring the space in its heyday. As consumer patterns have evolved, so has the plaza, trading out traditional outlets for neighborhood staples such as Kroger and Denton County Hardware.
But the tides have again turned for retail over the past two years, and with it, the need for commercial space.
"When we doubled the size of Movie Tavern and made that 52,000 square feet, a lot of people wanted experiential retail like trampoline parks and places like Dave and Buster's, but then all of a sudden with COVID, the last thing anyone wanted was to go to a movie theater or a jump house," said Mason Bishop of Transwestern Realty, the leasing agent for Denton Center.
While Denton County consumer spending was up 37% compared with pre-pandemic levels in November, the e-commerce push has still meant retailers that would fill a larger space might be rethinking their brick-and-mortar presence. Anchors are upwards of 40,000 square feet, and many other retailers fill smaller spaces, but junior anchors in the 18,000- to 22,000-square-foot range occupy a no man's land in commercial purgatory.
"There's a lot of vacancy from all these big-box retailers going online, so those big chunks of property are going to be probably harder to fill," Verus Commercial VP of Leasing Glen Farris said.
The pandemic accelerated e-commerce adoption at breakneck speeds, cramming an estimated 10 years of e-commerce into just three months. More than 12,000 retail chain stores nationwide closed shop in 2020, leaving 159 million square feet of retail space vacant.
Leasing agents also face some common barriers to matching tenants and available spaces. Deed restrictions limit what tenants can share an area, like those in Planet Fitness' lease that prevent another gym from occupying the same plat.
Agents typically would try to split large spaces — some proposals have come in that would mean dividing the former Drug Emporium space among occupants, Bishop said — but the depth of the former Denton Athletics space means it can house only one tenant.
The space did land a tenant in the form of an Arkansas-based home furnishings store, but the company defaulted and never moved in after running into hiccups brought on by the pandemic, Bishop said.
Retail woes aside, Denton's commercial market has changed a lot since Denton Center was built. National retailers are being drawn to what have become the city's central hubs for shopping, Rayzor Ranch and South Loop 288. Some fear that could mean older strips like Denton Center and Golden Triangle Mall will see increasing declines.
But Bishop insists Denton Center isn't going anywhere, and extended vacancies are just a sign of the times.
"Whereas it used to be able to negotiate a lease, and three to five months now they just drag out because nobody wants to make the wrong decision," Bishop said.
The center has seen some growth lately, with Denton County Hardware, formerly Day's Hardware, tripling its footprint by expanding into a 14,000-square-foot space last month. A lease for Grandy's is also on the horizon, with a new restaurant concept planning to take over the building.
Time will tell where the center goes next — and what it foreshadows for Denton's retail landscape.
"The longevity of the center as a whole is it's a very stable center — once people get into our center, they don't leave," Bishop said. "But they have a hard time comparing it to the shiny new thing down the street."
As for the former Denton Athletics space, a few discussions have cropped up among locals over the years about what they'd like to see happen to it, with a recent discussion in Facebook group Denton Downtowners by a resident suggesting it would make a cozy shelter for pets in bad weather.
With the former owner of a certain patriotic sandwich shop also inquiring as to whether an indoor dog park would be a hit with locals, maybe these two talking heads will get together to transform the space into a bona fide doggie daycare. Woof.
…and on the move
Brace yourselves — more residential development is headed to Denton in the form of a 6,000- home, 3,200-acre subdivision on Interstate 35W, and a separate seven-acre plot on Audra Lane, which will offer homes starting in the $500s.
Two new business parks are also in the works, one by Acme Brick on Interstate 35E and another on University Drive.
By the numbers
$125,000 — that's how much a Denton doctor paid to settle allegations by the Department of Justice that he accepted illegal kickbacks in 2015 and 2016.
4.6% — the increase in Dallas metro job postings last week compared with pre-pandemic levels. Those postings are continuing to zigzag, down from an 18% increase the week prior. But Texas remained among the top states for job gains in 2021, adding another 50,000 jobs in December for a record 13 million.
$350,450 — the record-breaking median home price for Denton in December, an increase of 22.6%. Prices have jumped more than $100,000 since January 2020, with home inventory levels last month reaching their lowest in 20 years.
That's a wrap, folks. See you in two weeks.