Almost all of us have seen a TV crime drama where a criminal suspect refuses to speak with the police and invokes the Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination. The privilege is real, and it extends to the courtroom.
In criminal and civil cases, a party has a right against self-incrimination. A witness or party may refuse to provide testimony that may implicate him or her in a crime. The privilege is afforded under the United States Constitution and the Texas Constitution and is commonly referred to as pleading the Fifth or asserting the Fifth because it comes from the Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
Although the privilege may be asserted in both civil and criminal cases, there are differences in the procedures and implications of asserting the privilege against self-incrimination in each type of case. In civil and criminal cases, the privilege must be asserted — it is not assumed.
In criminal cases, the fact that a party asserted the privilege and then actually remained silent cannot be used against him, and he will not have to take the witness stand or otherwise provide any testimony in the case. The court and attorneys trying the case are not permitted to comment to the jury about a party asserting the privilege. Accordingly, the jury may not draw inferences about one’s guilt based on a privilege assertion.
However, in civil cases, a witness must submit to a deposition or take the witness stand at trial. The witness must assert the self-incrimination privilege on a question-by-question basis. The trial judge must then decide whether the assertion of privilege is a proper response to each question.
The judge is entitled to determine whether the refusal to answer appears to be based upon the good faith of the witness and is justifiable under the circumstances. The witness need only show that an answer to the question is likely hazardous to him; the witness cannot be required to disclose the very information which the privilege protects for that determination.
If the answer or answers cannot possibly incriminate the witness in a crime, the judge may compel the witness to answer the question. Otherwise, he may not be compelled to answer. The privilege applies to answers that would in themselves support a conviction and extends to answers that would furnish a link in the chain of evidence needed to prosecute the claimant.
In a civil case, the judge or jury is permitted to draw negative inferences from a party’s invocation of the self-incrimination privilege if there is also probative evidence that supports the negative inference. In other words, there must be some evidence that supports the negative inference. The idea behind allowing the negative inference in civil cases is to prevent a party who uses the privilege to protect relevant information, instead of its proper purpose of avoiding implicating himself in a crime.
This article is not comprehensive and is not intended as legal advice. If you need legal advice regarding the self-incrimination privilege, consult with qualified legal counsel about your specific matter.