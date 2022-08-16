Almost all of us have seen a TV crime drama where a criminal suspect refuses to speak with the police and invokes the Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination. The privilege is real, and it extends to the courtroom.

In criminal and civil cases, a party has a right against self-incrimination. A witness or party may refuse to provide testimony that may implicate him or her in a crime. The privilege is afforded under the United States Constitution and the Texas Constitution and is commonly referred to as pleading the Fifth or asserting the Fifth because it comes from the Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

