Denton will soon have not one, but two Thai eateries from the family that originally opened Thai Ocha following the settlement of a suit between the co-owners.
Wijittra Rogers and her niece, Suphanee Elzubeir, have owned Thai Ocha since 2018. Rogers filed suit against Elzubeir in December 2021 alleging fraud, which was followed by a countersuit claiming Rogers mishandled the restaurant’s funds. Both suits settled in January, with Elzubeir selling her share of the business to Rogers.
Although Thai Ocha closed temporarily earlier this month, it’s now reopened. The landlord for the space originally declined to renew the lease — set to lapse Feb. 28 — citing a failure to maintain building conditions amid the family dispute but has since allowed Rogers to renew following the settlement, according to Rogers’ attorney Aubry Dameron.
“They’ve [Rogers] taken some time to do a thorough cleaning and organization so that they can get back to offering the family-oriented restaurant experience, with good food and good service, to the community,” Dameron said. “They’re very excited to be opening the restaurant back up and continuing the tradition of Thai Ocha.”
The menu offerings and recipes will remain the same, according to Dameron. Rogers also owns the adjacent alteration shop, Wichita’s Alterations.
Meanwhile, Elzubeir will open Royal Yum, which will offer classic and modern Thai fusion, bottled Thai teas and Thai coffees.
“Suphanee has now sold her stake in the company, more than doubling her original investment, and is leaving it behind to launch Denton’s biggest Thai food establishment, Royal Yum Thai Restaurant, where she will continue to serve the greater Denton area with her original dishes and authentic Thai cuisine,” Elzubeir’s attorney William Scazzero said in a prepared statement.
The location of the new restaurant hasn’t been announced but Elzubeir is in the process of applying for an alcohol permit and is accepting reservations for the grand opening on Royal Yum’s website.
Elzubeir has also commissioned University of North Texas student Sheetal Nepali to paint indoor murals at the new space.
