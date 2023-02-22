Thai Ocha
Buy Now

The exterior of Thai Ocha on March 8. The restaurant is at the center of a legal dispute between family members.

 DRC file photo

Denton will soon have not one, but two Thai eateries from the family that originally opened Thai Ocha following the settlement of a suit between the co-owners.

Wijittra Rogers and her niece, Suphanee Elzubeir, have owned Thai Ocha since 2018. Rogers filed suit against Elzubeir in December 2021 alleging fraud, which was followed by a countersuit claiming Rogers mishandled the restaurant’s funds. Both suits settled in January, with Elzubeir selling her share of the business to Rogers.

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags