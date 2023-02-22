Thai Ocha
Thai Ocha, at 1509 Malone St., was at the center of a legal dispute between family members. Two lawsuits were settled last month. 

 DRC file photo

Denton will soon have not one, but two Thai eateries from the family that originally opened Thai Ocha following the settlement of lawsuits between the co-owners.

Wijittra Rogers and her niece Suphanee Elzubeir had owned Thai Ocha since 2018. Rogers filed suit against Elzubeir in December 2021 alleging fraud, which was followed by a countersuit claiming Rogers mishandled the restaurant’s funds. Both lawsuits were settled in January, with Elzubeir selling her share of the business to Rogers.

