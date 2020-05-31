Nineteen vocational rehabilitation staff members from Texas Workforce Commission offices in North Richland Hills and Forth Worth will move into a co-operated space in Hurst, effective Wednesday, June 3.
The co-operated space, located at 8701 Bedford Euless Road, Suite 200, allows for greater sharing of resources and benefits to assist job seekers with disabilities, according to a news release. The move is part of the transition of services from the former Department of Assistive and Rehabilitative Services to the Texas Workforce Commission.
The Fort Worth location, 3320 Phoenix Drive, will remain open to house other staff, while the North Richland Hills office at 7921 Boulevard 26 will close. There will be no disruption of services related to vocational rehabilitation.