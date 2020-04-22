With an average phone call volume of 2 million per day, Texas unemployment officials are emphasizing the use of online resources to speed up the processing of applications.
While not every call the Texas Workforce Commission receives pertains to unemployment applications, agency spokesman Cisco Gamez said an overwhelming majority of claims have been filed online. In total, 30,000-60,000 unemployment claims have been filed online per day, while as few as 2,000-4,000 have been filed over the phone.
Other types of calls include password or PIN resets, and questions about status of applications, Gamez said.
“If you can, [Texas Workforce Commission] recommends that you apply or try to resolve any issues online since there is more opportunity to do so there,” Gamez said during an online media briefing Wednesday.
According to the TWC, more than 1.5 million Texans have applied for unemployment benefits since mid-March.
Of those applicants, just over 800,000 are eligible to receive payments starting this week. Some Texans who applied a month ago have yet to receive their benefits. Gamez said there are a few factors that can delay benefits.
A delay might happen, he said, if the commission must reach out to the applicant’s former employer, such as to confirm the type of job separation that occurred. Other times, he said benefits can be delayed if the employee is receiving payments for paid leave or paid time off. If benefits have not been received, payment should be requested every two weeks, he said.
On average, he said it could take up to 21 days for a qualifying applicant to receive benefits from the time the application is filed.
In the past two days, at least 72,000 applicants who were not eligible for unemployment insurance have been auto-enrolled and converted into public unemployment assistance claims. For self-employed or independent contractors affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic, notification of eligibility for benefits will be sent via mail or email, Gamez said.
An approximate total of $499 million in benefits has been disbursed to at least 259,000 Texans since Monday.
The commission also offers job listings online at WorkInTexas.com. More than 488,000 available jobs are listed in Texas, with more than 500 in the Denton area.