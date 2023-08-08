BackToSchool-1

Heather Adcox of Farmers Branch browses a back-to-school aisle as she shops for her children’s school supplies at a Walmart Supercenter along LBJ Freeway in Dallas on Tuesday morning.

 Ben Torres/For The Dallas Morning News

Parents are in the midst of the annual scramble to be sure their kids are outfitted for school. For some, the tension this weekend will be the time to get it done. For others, it’s the costs associated with back-to-school.

Tax-free shopping for most clothing, shoes, backpacks and school supplies starts at 12:01 a.m. Friday and ends at midnight Sunday. Online shopping is included. Dallas-Fort Worth residents plan to spend an average of $707 per child, according to a survey by Deloitte.

