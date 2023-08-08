Parents are in the midst of the annual scramble to be sure their kids are outfitted for school. For some, the tension this weekend will be the time to get it done. For others, it’s the costs associated with back-to-school.
Tax-free shopping for most clothing, shoes, backpacks and school supplies starts at 12:01 a.m. Friday and ends at midnight Sunday. Online shopping is included. Dallas-Fort Worth residents plan to spend an average of $707 per child, according to a survey by Deloitte.
About 43% of all parents said in a recent survey by Savings.com that they will seek financial assistance to help pay for back-to-school items.
Most parents with schoolchildren, about 66%, plan to take advantage of tax-free shopping holidays to cut costs, according to the national survey. Eighteen states have one or multiple sales tax holidays during the year.
Tax-free shopping tied to back-to-school started in Texas in 1999. This year, the Texas comptroller has estimated that shoppers will save $136 million in state and local taxes that amount to 8.25% in most places. The state’s portion is 6%.
Here are some basic rules: Individual items have to be priced under $100 to be exempt from sales. You don’t need to have a school-age child in the household to shop.
Extracurricular equipment such as ballet and baseball cleats are taxed. But boots, general purpose boots, which in Texas includes cowboy boots, are exempt. Ski boots are taxed.
Think similarly about apparel. A few clothing items that get a tax break may be surprising, like pajamas, because kids outgrow those, too. Don’t forget underwear and socks — also exempt.
