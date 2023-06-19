DMN file photo, transportation jobs
Trade, transportation and utilities was one of Texas' strongest sectors in May, with employers creating nearly 12,000 new jobs.

Texas’ streak of consecutive months of job gains is at 27 and counting.

The state’s employers added 51,000 new positions in May — the biggest gain by any state — according to data released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

