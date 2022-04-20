Texas Health Resources was named the 2022 winner of the Foster G. McGaw Prize for Excellence in Community Service by the American Hospital Association, the healthcare provider announced Tuesday.
Awarded annually, the McGaw Prize is given to a health care organization that has shown exemplary commitment to establishing and facilitating programs that improve the wellbeing of its community. The prize recognized Texas Health for leadership and breadth in building health-focused community initiatives. The hospital system will receive $100,000 toward programs that further those goals during AHA's annual membership meeting in Washington, D.C., on April 26.
Among the initiatives championed by Texas Health are Blue Zones Project Fort Worth, which encourages residents to make healthy choices through a neighborhood-by-neighborhood campaign, and a targeted community engagement effort aimed at gathering input to assess local needs.
"Every single day, Texas Health Resources, in collaboration with numerous partners, advances the health and wellbeing of its communities," AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack said. "Despite unprecedented challenges brought on by COVID-19, Texas Health Resources delivered hope and healing to patients, comforted families and protected communities."
Texas Health is a faith-based nonprofit health system and is the largest provider of patient care in North Texas, according to the announcement.
