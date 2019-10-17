The Society of Thoracic Surgeons gave Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton a three-star rating for patient care and outcomes for coronary artery bypass and grafting procedures.
CABG is a bypass surgery to help restore normal blood flow through the heart, instead of inserting stents into the heart.
The three-star rating was for surgical results measured for 2018, and the hospital was the only facility in the state to earn the specific rating. A three-star rating is the highest level recognition by the society.