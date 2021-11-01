Texas Health Resources has announced a new program that expands its support for graduate medical education at hospitals in Denton.
The program, created in conjunction with Texas Christian University and University of North Texas Health Science Center School of Medicine, intends to expand the physician workforce in North Texas.
Medical school graduates must complete a period of graduate medical education, or residency training, to be licensed to practice medicine in the United States. Doctors learn skills and techniques that are specific to their specialty under supervision of attending physicians during the residency.
Texas Health plans to have around 50 residents training by July 2022 and 110 by July 2024 as part of the new program. The program will help address the statewide shortage of physicians, which is projected to increase to 10,330 physicians in 2032, according to the May 2020 Texas Physician Supply and Demand Projections.
“This GME affiliation will have a lasting impact on our communities, as we are able to train more physicians right here in Texas and keep them here to practice,” said Stuart D. Flynn, dean of TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine.
The program will also be launched in hospitals in Fort Worth and Hurst-Euless-Bedford.