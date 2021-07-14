Texas Health Resources is one of three major health care organizations joining with a data platform to promote clinical discoveries, the company announced this week.
Texas Health, along with Baylor Scott & White Health and MedStar Health, will venture into the platform with Truveta, a national company focused on de-identified clinical data collection. Together, the three companies represent thousands of care sites and caregivers. Data will be used to advance patient care and accelerate the development of new therapies, according to the announcement.
“We’re honored to join this extraordinary group, as we pursue our commitment to use our collective data for the collective good,” Texas Health Resources CEO Barclay Berdan said in a news release. “No one system can do what we will collectively achieve together by leveraging our data to improve every aspect of health care from the patient care journey and experience to treatments and outcomes.”