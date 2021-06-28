Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton has been nationally recognized by the American College of Cardiology for treatment of heart attack patients, the hospital system announced Monday.
The Denton hospital was one of seven Texas Health Resources hospitals that earned the National Cardiovascular Data Registry Chest Pain — MI Registry Performance Achievement Award. The award recognizes hospitals that provide a high standard of care for heart attack patients and confirms the facility has treated patients according to the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association clinical guidelines.
The Denton hospital was named a platinum-level recipient, which is the highest award level a hospital can receive.
“When it comes to compassionately addressing the needs of patients and partnering with North Texans for a lifetime of health and well-being, national recognition is never our driving factor for success,” said Kirk King, Texas Health Resources' executive vice president. “Our motivation is fueled by the desire to provide patients with the necessary resources to get them back to enjoying life as quickly as possible.”
More than 400 facilities across the country were recognized by the ACC this year.