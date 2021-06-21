Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton on Thursday hosted a traditional topping-out ceremony for its new four-story Center for Women and Infants, which is expected to open next spring.
The 213,000-square-foot building will feature 12 labor and delivery rooms, 30 postpartum and antepartum beds and two dedicated surgical suites for cesarean deliveries. The $128 million tower will also house an updated breast center, 10 additional emergency beds including a seven-bay fast-track area and renovated physical therapy and cardiac rehab departments.
“Much of the growth in the Denton area is a younger demographic that includes many young families, or those thinking about starting a family,” Texas Health Denton President Jeff Reecer said. “This expansion solidifies our dedication to serving the health and wellness needs of those growing families and the entire Denton community.”
Employees and physicians participated in the construction custom last week, during which an evergreen is placed atop the last steel beam of a building's framework at the structure's highest point. The custom signifies "there is no construction better than one created by God," according to an announcement from Texas Health.