farm4-1.jpg

Boterna's aeroponic system allows crops to grow without soil or pesticides. 

 Courtesy photo/Boterna

Heather and Greg Marsh’s first experience with indoor farming was in Muscat, Oman, with the couple using aeroponics equipment to grow and harvest leafy greens to supplement the region’s sparse growing season.

“They had a very short season and they could grow watermelon and tomatoes and that was about it, so they’d have a few truckloads when harvest time came, but you would have nothing fresh at the grocery store,” Heather said.

G&H at farm.jpg

Greg and Heather Marsh operate Boterna, a farming initiative utilizing aeroponic technology to grow crops year-round in Denton.

