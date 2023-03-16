Windy...strong thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Denton approved more than 319,000 square feet of retail space in Rayzor Ranch Town Center this week. Among the proposed retail offerings are At Home, Burlington, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Macy’s Backstage, PetSmart, Spring Market and Target, according to planning documents submitted to the city of Denton.
A new shopping center will bring more than 319,000 square feet of retail space to Rayzor Ranch Town Center.
Among the proposed retail offerings are At Home, Burlington, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Macy’s Backstage, PetSmart, Spring Market and Target, according to planning documents submitted to the city of Denton.
A version of the site plan, which included just under 300,000 square feet of retail space, was first approved in April 2022. Proposed changes to that plan, including an increase in retail building space and an additional 127 parking spaces, were approved by the Planning & Zoning Commission during their regular meeting Wednesday.
The single-story retail buildings will encompass about 30 acres and include 1,426 parking spaces. The site plan changes, submitted by consultant 97 Land Company, also include minor alterations in the site’s landscape area and tree canopy.
Rayzor Ranch Town Center, which is located at the southeast corner of U.S. Highway 380 and includes Winco Foods, is in the first stage of development, and more pad sites will be available as the area grows, according to developer Fidelis Realty.
Each of the retail offerings will have a different development timeline, Fidelity senior construction manager Alex Herrera told the Denton Record-Chronicle.
“I am currently working with At Home, and we are about to pick up a permit for three buildings that are going to be four separate tenants — they could either be for a single tenant, the entire 12,000 square feet, or we can break it down into three or four different spaces,” Herrera said. “That’s the only thing I know as far as what we’re planning on moving or not moving for the project right now.”
97 Land Company did not immediately respond to follow-up questions about the project.
The retailers will be the latest to join the large-scale Rayzor Ranch complex, which includes the adjacent Rayzor Ranch Marketplace. Also among incoming developments to the space are a Portillo’s restaurant headed to the Town Center and a Home Depot being built near Sam’s Club.
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.