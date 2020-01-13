Denton is losing a Taco Cabana.
The taco shop at 2220 S. Loop 288 is closing immediately, along with 18 other locations throughout the state, according to parent company Fiesta Restaurant Group.
"These closures eliminate all stores with significant losses, which we expect will result in a highly viable portfolio of restaurants," said Richard Stockinger, Fiesta president and chief executive officer, in a news release.
Company officials said most employees will be offered jobs at remaining locations, according to Monday's news release.
Denton still has one Taco Cabana at Rayzor Ranch, 2330 W. University Drive.