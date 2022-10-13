Sysco North Texas paid $121,000 in back wages to 798 women and Black applicants that the company’s Lewisville distribution center allegedly discriminated against between 2017 and 2019.
Sysco entered into a conciliation agreement with the U.S. Department of Labor to resolve the discrimination claims involving 135 women and 663 Black men who applied for outbound selector jobs at the federal contractor’s Lewisville center between Nov. 20, 2017, and Dec. 17, 2019.
The allegations arose from a routine compliance evaluation by the department’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs. Employment discrimination by federal contractors based on race, sex, religion, sexual orientation and gender identity is prohibited by Executive Order 11246.
The North Texas subsidiary of Houston-based Sysco Corp., a global food product and equipment distributor with more than 300 locations, also agreed to extend job opportunities to six female and five Black applicants not selected for the outbound selector position. It will also train company employees involved in hiring and revise its recruitment processes to prevent discrimination as part of the agreement, according to the Labor Department.
Sysco North Texas had contracts with the Department of Defense and the Department of Interior’s bureaus of Indian Affairs and Indian Education during the period reviewed.
The company could not immediately be reached for comment regarding the settlement.
“No person should be rejected when they apply for a job because of their gender or their race,” said Melissa Speer, director of the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs’ Southwest Region in Dallas.
“The U.S. Department of Labor and Sysco North Texas worked together to resolve these matters and to prevent similar discrimination issues from happening again. We appreciate that Sysco North Texas moved quickly to remedy our concerns and has committed to ensuring future compliance with federal hiring and equal employment opportunity laws.”
Sysco Corp. also entered into a conciliation agreement with the Labor Department to resolve allegations of discrimination against 180 women and 190 Black men who applied to work at its New Braunfels facility.
Those who believe they may be entitled to monetary relief or consideration for job placement through Sysco in relation to the compliance investigations can learn more about the settlements through the online Class Member Locator tool.
