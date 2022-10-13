Sysco

Nearly 800 women and Black men who applied for jobs at Sysco North Texas' Lewisville distribution center between 2017 and 2019 were discriminated against, according to the Labor Department. 

 Courtesy of Sysco

Sysco North Texas paid $121,000 in back wages to 798 women and Black applicants that the company’s Lewisville distribution center allegedly discriminated against between 2017 and 2019.

Sysco entered into a conciliation agreement with the U.S. Department of Labor to resolve the discrimination claims involving 135 women and 663 Black men who applied for outbound selector jobs at the federal contractor’s Lewisville center between Nov. 20, 2017, and Dec. 17, 2019.

