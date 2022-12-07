Alliance Northport 5 building
Buy Now

Läderach is taking more than 42,000 square feet of shipping space in the Alliance Northport 5 building in Northlake north of Fort Worth.

 Debra Hale/Hillwood

The AllianceTexas development is the sweet spot for a global candy firm.

Swiss chocolate company Läderach has planted its flag in the huge industrial development with a new distribution center.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you