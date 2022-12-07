The AllianceTexas development is the sweet spot for a global candy firm.
Swiss chocolate company Läderach has planted its flag in the huge industrial development with a new distribution center.
Läderach is taking more than 42,000 square feet of shipping space in the Alliance Northport 5 building in Northlake north of Fort Worth.
The new distribution center will handle merchandise for all of the company’s U.S. stores.
With its North American headquarters in New York, Läderach expanded into the U.S. market in 2019. The chocolatier operates 40 stores in the U.S. and Canada, including a location in Frisco.
Läderach’s new warehouse is near Texas Motor Speedway and Interstate 35W.
Jones Lang LaSalle’s Jeff Feste, Fred Ragsdale, Blake Rogers and JM Priddy negotiated the lease with AllianceTexas developer Hillwood’s Reid Goetz and Samuel Rhea.
“We are committed to meeting the growing demand for premium fresh chocolate in the U.S., and this state-of-the-art distribution center at AllianceTexas provides us with more speed and efficiency to continue to expand our 60-year-old family business in the U.S. and meet this ambition,” Nathanael Hausmann, president of Läderach North America, said in a statement. “Chocolate is best experienced when it’s extremely fresh and can awaken the five senses — an experience we aim to create daily at Läderach.”
The chocolate distribution center is the second recent new industrial project signed at AllianceTexas.
Coppell-based Beauty Manufacturing Solutions Corp. plans to spend $150 million to put a new manufacturing plant at 5650 Alliance Gateway Freeway.
