Sweetwater Grill & Tavern is closed until Thursday, when owners say it will reopen with a streamlined menu and a renewed focus on diner experience.
Sweetwater, located at 115 S. Elm St., announced on social media Friday they would close June 21-23 to prep for the reopening. Staff are receiving training and cleaning the restaurant while they prepare to launch the new menu, which has been in the works for a few months.
“We have a chef coming in to make sure we’re doing everything the best way we can, so we’re excited about it,” co-owner Joey Hawkins said.
Sweetwater will continue to serve many of its classics, but the upcoming menu change will add some Tex-Mex flavor, new combos and more comfort food. Dishes will include trashcan nachos, a green chile meatloaf and the “Don’t Stop Believin’” chicken sandwich.
The new fare isn’t the only change Sweetwater has in store. While COVID-19 took a toll on the restaurant, Hawkins said he is ready to see it return to its roots as a central gathering space in Denton.
“We know that Sweetwater has been around in Denton a long time and we’re trying to go back to that old way that we used to do things where all the locals came here, a lot of the neighborhood meetings were here,” Hawkins said. “Just a real commitment to being clean, to getting food out of the kitchen a lot faster and kind of just all those basics that all your favorite restaurants do.”
Outside of the pandemic, ownership changes over the years have meant changes in the customer experience, but Hawkins said Sweetwater hopes the upcoming reopening is a chance to prove the restaurant’s commitment to personal service.
“We want to return to kind of being known as that neighborhood tavern restaurant that it used to be and that means learning people’s names, being prompt and serving great food,” he said. “We just miss Denton.”