Longtime Denton restaurant Sweetwater Grill and Tavern has closed permanently, ownership confirmed Tuesday.
Pandemic losses, ongoing construction and staff shortages made continuing to operate the downtown restaurant difficult, co-owner Joey Hawkins said. Sweetwater’s last day in business was Sunday.
“The construction around this area has just been a constant issue, and then just the staffing issues that have gone on for a lot of restaurants, you know, we definitely faced them too,” Hawkins said.
Located at 115 S. Elm St., Sweetwater was first opened in 1996 by Jimmy and Karen Meredith. It was known for hosting local musicians and community events. The restaurant shuttered in 2014 and, after a four-year closure, it reopened under current ownership — which includes the Merediths and other partners — in November 2018. The restaurant closed briefly earlier this year for a reset, hoping the streamlined menu and focus on getting back to Sweetwater’s roots would bring in more customers.
“We were trying everything we kind of could to just to make it work and be successful,” Hawkins said. “When you open so close to the beginning of the pandemic, it was hard to really capitalize on any momentum that you had — I think that you really needed to be an established restaurant to be able to kind of weather that and I don’t believe that we had enough time, really. It was just a difficult situation and difficult environment to make a go out of it.”
Restaurant leadership is working on contacting anyone that has standing reservations and spreading the word about the closure. As for what the future holds for Sweetwater, that remains uncertain.
“I don’t know that Sweetwater will ever come back or if we’re going to rebrand, but we’re definitely weighing our options.”