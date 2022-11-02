Long-term recovery care facility Santé Center for Healing is offering three scholarships to Dallas-Fort Worth students.
The scholarships will provide $500 each for students in recovery and/or those pursuing careers in the mental and behavioral health fields. The awards recognize three of the Argyle-based center’s leaders and are as follows:
The Rip Corley & Santé Center for Healing Scholarship, in memory of Santé co-founder Rip Corley, will go to an individual at least two years in recovery from addiction. The applicant will need to have completed at least one year of an undergraduate degree at an accredited college or university.
The Dr. Deb Corley & Santé Center for Healing Scholarship, in honor of Santé co-founder/co-owner M. Deborah Corley, will go to a student pursuing a degree in the mental and behavioral health field.
The Sam Slaton & Santé Center for Healing Scholarship, in celebration of Santé CEO Sam Slaton’s longtime leadership, will be awarded to a student pursuing a graduate degree in the health care management field.
Applications are due Dec. 5 and awards will be announced Dec. 9. For more on eligibility requirements and to apply, visit the center’s scholarship webpage.
