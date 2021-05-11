FlintConf, a Denton startup conference hosted by Stoke Coworking, will host its third annual event Friday.
The virtual conference, open to entrepreneurs, creatives and students, will feature live speaker sessions, tutorials and crash courses in an "Expert Expo," networking, and workbook guidance through the interactive FlintConf Playbook. Taking place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the event will focus on four main content categories: marketing, money, mentality and momentum.
First hosted at Stoke in 2019 and online last year, event organizers decided to host FlintConf virtually again this year, partnering with online learning company Playable Media.
“We’re inspired by the resiliency, innovation and care that Dentonites have shown during the pandemic this past year,” Stoke owner and executive director Heather Gregory said. “We aim to help entrepreneurs, small business owners, side hustlers and creative business owners continue [or start] their journeys with knowledge, guidance and tools offered to them during this year’s FlintConf.”
Event sponsors include Bunch Bikes, the City of Denton, Denton County and From the Future.
The full FlintConf schedule is available at hopin.com/events/flintconf.