Denton coworking space Stoke will celebrate being open five years with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house Friday.
The ceremony will showcase 11 new private offices in the recently remodeled Stoke building at 608 E. Hickory St., Suite 128. Mayor Gerard Hudspeth will give opening remarks at the event, which will honor partners, sponsors and members, as well as invite locals new to the space to attend.
“There will be plenty of people who haven’t seen our space in quite some time, so it’s going to look really different for them,” Stoke owner and executive director Heather Gregory said.
Stoke has grown considerably since its inception, with more than 180 companies having been members of the space. While it has always been a hub for entrepreneurs, freelancers and remote workers, Stoke has also developed regular programming like “Lunch + Learn,” an annual startup conference and a creative mixer to cater to the entrepreneur and small-business community, Gregory said.
It has also expanded its partnership with Texas Woman’s University — developing incubator program AccelerateHER to support women entrepreneurs — and with the city of Denton.
“There’s been huge growth in terms of the numbers of members, but one of the things that we are here for is the programming and events to support entrepreneurs,” Gregory said. “With the city, we work closely with the economic development team and the Chamber of Commerce. Partnerships are a huge part of what we do.”
The ribbon-cutting event, which takes place from 4 to 6 p.m., is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.