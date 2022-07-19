Funding is critical for businesses of all sizes but can be particularly challenging for small-business owners, especially if they are operating a startup. If you are a woman or a minority, your chances of getting a loan decrease even more. Being prepared will make the process easier for you and the lender.

Have a business plan with three years of financial projections. If your business is a startup, you will base these numbers on assumptions because you don’t have historical information. You can base these on the cost you will be selling your product or service for and how much you expect to make. Put realistic numbers in your plan — if you are showing millions of dollars in the first year, chances are you haven’t really done your financial due diligence. Some businesses prepare different scenarios with high and low projections.

TRACY IRBY is the director for the Center for Women Entrepreneurs at Texas Woman’s University. She can be reached at tirby@twu.edu. The center is a program of the Jane Nelson Institute for Women’s Leadership, which is dedicated to preparing more women to take on successful roles in business and public service.

