Funding is critical for businesses of all sizes but can be particularly challenging for small-business owners, especially if they are operating a startup. If you are a woman or a minority, your chances of getting a loan decrease even more. Being prepared will make the process easier for you and the lender.
Have a business plan with three years of financial projections. If your business is a startup, you will base these numbers on assumptions because you don’t have historical information. You can base these on the cost you will be selling your product or service for and how much you expect to make. Put realistic numbers in your plan — if you are showing millions of dollars in the first year, chances are you haven’t really done your financial due diligence. Some businesses prepare different scenarios with high and low projections.
Know your credit score: No one wants a surprise when they go to the bank for a loan, so pulling your report ensures your information is up to date and you can point out errors or even fraud. It can also allow time to address any challenges there may be. You can get a free credit report from the three credit bureaus each year. Here’s a link to get you started: annualcreditreport.com. If there are any mistakes in your report, make sure to dispute them. The FTC has guidelines and even a sample letter you can use as a guide for creating your own to send to creditors.
Invest some of your own money: Lenders want to know that you have a financial interest in your business. If you don’t have money to invest, you could also use collateral, which could be equipment, land, a building, a vehicle or something of tangible value. If you are not invested in your business, there is no reason for anyone else to invest in your business.
Get your business documents together: Gather business documents, including formation documents, lease or purchase agreements, any contracts with buyers or vendors, purchase orders, quotes, bank statements, tax returns and your personal resume. Make sure that everything is accurate and orderly to make it easy to verify by the lender.
Have a clear understanding of how the funding will be utilized: Are you looking for working capital, to purchase equipment or inventory? Your lender will want to know the purpose of the loan and how it will help the business grow. The business plan should show how this amount will be used and repaid.
Preparation and knowledge of what is needed by lenders may speed up the loan process and show that you know and understand your business needs. The Center for Women Entrepreneurs subscribes to the LivePlan business template and is happy to set up an account for anyone who requests one.
TRACY IRBYis the director for the Center for Women Entrepreneurs at Texas Woman’s University. She can be reached attirby@twu.edu. The center is a program of the Jane Nelson Institute for Women’s Leadership, which is dedicated to preparing more women to take on successful roles in business and public service.