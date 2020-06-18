The Texas Medical Board suspended a Gainesville doctor’s medical license Tuesday.
A disciplinary panel determined that Robert Mathew Hein, M.D. (Lic. No. M6182) posed a continuing threat to public welfare in his medical practice. The temporary suspension went into effect immediately.
According to a press release from the board, Hein was recently found unresponsive by hospital staff, and was suspected to be treating patients while under the influence of prescription drugs.
The disciplinary action noted that Hein appeared to be diverting medications from patients for his personal use.
The board will hold a hearing on its action within 10 days, but the suspension will remain in effect until the board takes different action, officials said.