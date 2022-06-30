Partners and supporters at the Rayzor Ranch Starbucks location are seen ahead of the vote count Thursday afternoon. The store became the first in Dallas-Fort Worth to vote to unionize in a 17-5 vote count by the National Labor Relations Board.
Partners and supporters at the Rayzor Ranch Starbucks celebrate after election results Thursday afternoon. The store became the first in Dallas-Fort Worth to unionize following a 17-5 ballot count by the National Labor Relations Board.
Partners and supporters at the Rayzor Ranch Starbucks listen in to election results Thursday afternoon. The store became the first in Dallas-Fort Worth to unionize following a 17-5 ballot count by the National Labor Relations Board.
The Rayzor Ranch Starbucks in Denton is the chain's first North Texas store to unionize following a vote count Thursday.
In a 17-5 vote conducted Thursday afternoon by the National Labor Relations Board over Zoom, Starbucks partners voted to unionize under Workers United, the fifth-largest labor union in the U.S. The store's staff was the first in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to announce its intentions to unionize in March. The NLRB held an election via mail-in ballot earlier this month, which ended June 23.
Nine ballots were challenged during a private call between Starbucks, union representatives and lawyers prior to the tally, but the challenged ballots were not enough to affect the outcome.
Partners and supporters in attendance for the watch party burst into cheers when a majority was reached during the live count. Staff said the support from the Denton community, as well as other Starbucks stores, has been a "big motivation."
"I was really overwhelmed from the beginning with how much everyone in Denton actually cared about this," barista Moo Amassyali said.
The next step for partners is a meeting with Workers United to discuss what a contract might look like. The union and Starbucks will then enter into negotiations, which could take more than a year.
Two Dallas-area stores, at Mockingbird Station and at Beltline Road in Addison, have announced intentions to unionize but have not held elections yet.
In response to a request for comment following the vote, a Starbucks representative told the Denton Record-Chronicle the company was committed to the process and plans to negotiate "in good faith" with the union.
"As we have said throughout, we will respect the process and will bargain in good faith with the stores that vote for union representation," the emailed response read. "We hope that the union does the same."
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.