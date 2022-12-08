Vegan diner and bakery Spiral launched new programming for guests in time for the holidays, the eatery announced late last month.
The eatery is now hosting a “reverse happy hour” weekdays from 7–10 p.m. with special pricing on appetizers and select beverages, and will close each week with a Friday game night. Spiral has consulted with a local board game group to provide games for guests, but diners are also encouraged to bring their own.
“Eventually, Spiral would love to team up with board game groups interested in holding meetups or groups interested in hosting the Friday night game nights at the diner,” a Spiral spokesperson said. "The vegan eatery is thrilled to join the Denton board game community and open up the space as a local hub for gathering and fun."
The diner also has a location in Fort Worth. To view Spiral’s menu, visit them online at spiraldiner.com.
Get more business news in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.