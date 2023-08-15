One of the best new restaurants in the country, according to critics, has just landed in Denton — and its fresh take on classic southern Mexican flavors is already drawing in diners.
Longtime home cook Michell Torres, after a lot of nudging from her family, brought her love of cuisine to a new restaurant in Garland, El Rincón del Maíz, in 2021. A small eatery housed in a former Sonic Drive-In, El Rincón seated just 40 but quickly drew national acclaim. As of last month, El Rincón has relocated to Denton, now able to invite more than 120 guests to dine in its new restaurant space at 1431 E. McKinney St.
El Rincón is well known for its two menus — vegan and meat-forward — which reflect Torres’ experimentation with flavors as a vegan herself. Identical menus mean diners can share a meal experience no matter their preference, and unlike many other vegan dishes that center on soy or heavily processed replacement “meats,” El Rincón dishes spotlight alternatives like jackfruit and cauliflower. Many of the dishes are also gluten-free.
Both menus offer diners bright, balanced flavors through small details, the most striking of which are the naturally flavored tortillas. Handmade mango-habanero or cilantro tortillas elevate popular dishes like the pastor negro and cochinita pibil.
“A lot of restaurants try to do Tex-Mex and mix flavors from everywhere, but us, no,” said Carlos Guillez, Torres’ husband and co-owner of El Rincón. “We are from south Mexico and we cook the food like they cook in south Mexico.”
Guillez says opening during the fragile post-pandemic shutdown two years ago wasn’t an accident. The couple imports produce for supermarkets, and with so many people stuck at home, theirs was one of the few industries that picked up rather than slowed down. Coupled with the closure of many local restaurants the prior year, the family saw an opportunity to finally bring Torres’ vision to market.
So far, that risk has paid off. Though they did little advertising for their new restaurant, it caught the attention of critics. Alongside several profiles in D Magazine and a review in Texas Monthly, the eatery was included in Bon Appétit‘s 2022 list of the 50 best new restaurants in America.
The Guillez-Torres family hopes that success is something they’ll be able to capitalize on in Denton, since many of their Garland customers traveled to their former location from around North Texas. The eatery is in the process of obtaining a liquor license and plans to advertise in ways they did not at their former location, letting locals know what they have to offer: authentic cuisine featuring fresh flavors that have, so far, generated plenty of buzz.
“We have something different to offer, so like I told her [Michell], we have to try,” Guillez said. “If we’re successful, good, but if not, at least she went through with her dream.”
