El Rincón del Maiz inside
El Rincón del Maíz’s new Denton location seats more than 120 diners.

 Amber Gaudet/DRC

One of the best new restaurants in the country, according to critics, has just landed in Denton — and its fresh take on classic southern Mexican flavors is already drawing in diners.

El Rincón del Maíz chef
Michell Torres is the chef and co-owner of El Rincón del Maíz, which relocated to Denton from Garland this summer.
