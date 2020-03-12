I Heart Mac & Cheese, a fast-casual eatery specializing in macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches, announced Tuesday afternoon a three-store expansion into the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, according to a press release. The expansion will include a location near the University of North Texas in Denton, with other locations in Frisco and Little Elm. The locations are scheduled to open April 2021.
According to Stephen Giordanella, CEO and Chairman for I Heart Mac & Cheese, the expansion follows after a franchise agreement reached with Evan Boone, an Air Force veteran currently transitioning into civilian life.
“I Heart Mac & Cheese is a fun, attractive concept and an affordable franchise model that is easy to operate, with support systems in place to help our partners be successful, and we’ve found the perfect partner with Evan,” Giordanella said.. “We are thrilled to bring our popular concept into the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex to expand our presence throughout the state of Texas.”
The build-your-own macaroni and cheese bowl grilled cheese concept includes a recently unveiled vegan option featuring “plant-based options” via a partnership with Beyond Meat, a Los Angeles-based producer of plant-based meat substitutes. Additionally, gluten-free options chef specials are available like Lobster & White Truffle Mac.
Boone, who served as a finance officer at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio, will oversee management and operations for all three locations. As a D-FW native, Boone said he is excited about relocating back to the area where he grew up and the opportunity to serve up “a good bowl of an American classic food.”
“Following my service in the military, I’m excited to launch my franchise career by opening three I Heart Mac & Cheese locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex,” he said. “I’m passionate about introducing a new brand to the area where I grew up that will deliver quality mac and cheese creations and more for families in our community to enjoy.”
While storefront addresses are not yet available, more information for customers and interested patrons should be available in the coming months, according to Rachel Tabacnic, an for I Heart Mac & Cheese spokesperson. However, the company said that their locations can be opened in a small space, such as a mall kiosk or food court, which makes storefronts “close to colleges and universities, and high-traffic pedestrian areas” ideal.