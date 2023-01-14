Denton's utility payment office
Buy Now

Denton Municipal Utilities at City Hall East.

 DRC file photo

Some Denton city facilities will be closed Monday in observance of the Martin Luther King holiday and resume with regular hours the following day.

While facilities are closed, Denton and Lewisville are set to celebrate the holiday. More about these celebrations can be found here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you