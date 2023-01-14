Some Denton city facilities will be closed Monday in observance of the Martin Luther King holiday and resume with regular hours the following day.
While facilities are closed, Denton and Lewisville are set to celebrate the holiday. More about these celebrations can be found here.
Public Safety
Public safety personnel will still be on duty. The Denton Police Department can be reached by calling its non-emergency number, 940-349-8181, or by dialing 911 in case of an emergency.
Utilities
Customer Service will be closed on Monday. Callers can report to a utility service emergency dispatch number, 940-349-7000.
DCTA
The A-train and DCTA Connect buses will run on a normal schedule. Of DCTA’s campus shuttles, only the Mean Green Night Rider will operate at UNT.
Solid Waste and Recycling
The City of Denton Landfill will be open from 7 a.m. to noon. There will be no curbside trash, recycling, home chemical collection or yard waste collection on Monday. Collection will be delayed one day during the week.
Denton Parks and Recreational centers
The MLK Jr. Rec Center, North Lakes Rec Center, Denia Rec Center, Denton Senior Center, ALH Senior Center, Denton Civic Center, Goldfield Tennis Center and Denton Natatorium will be closed on Monday. All facilities will resume its standard business hours the following day. North Lakes Driving Range will remain open.
Animal Services
The Linda McNatt Animal Care and Adoption Center will be closed. The lines to report an animal non-emergency number, 940-349-8181, and select option 8 or call 911 in case of an emergency.
Airport
Denton Enterprise Airport administrative offices will be closed on Monday. The air traffic control tower will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The flight airfield will remain open 24/7. The Airport Operations number is 940-349-7722.
Denton libraries
All Denton branch libraries will be closed and resume regular hours the following day.
