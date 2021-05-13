One year to the day Soma Massage Therapy reopened after a monthslong pandemic closure, staff will celebrate its move to a bigger location.
Soma, currently located at 529 Malone St., will host an open house May 20 at its new space at 531 N. Elm St. The roughly 2,000-square-foot space will feature a large lobby and seven treatment rooms, compared with the former location's four.
The move made sense with the volume of clients Soma has seen since reopening in May 2020, owner Amber Briggle said. The office has attracted 1,700 new clients in the past year in addition to those who stuck with them through the pandemic. With more treatment rooms, Soma's new location will mean therapists can see more clients at once.
Soma will be closed May 17–20 to prepare for the move to the new space, which will also house a business office, break room for employees, and space for an industrial washer and dryer.
"Every studio I've ever rented, I have had to take the sheets home [to wash] — I'm so excited," Briggle said.
The open house will take place 5–8 p.m. Thursday and features prizes and a sale on gift cards. Pending a final city inspection, the studio plans to open May 21.