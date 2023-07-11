Clara's Kitchen

Tammy Bradley and Manuel Gooden are the co-owners of Clara's Kitchen

 DRC file photo

Denton is known for its abundance of small businesses and  shopping and restaurant experiences that Texans can't get anywhere else. People of color are crucial contributors to the city's vibrant culture, and small businesses are no exception. This week we're spotlighting a few of Denton's best Black-owned businesses that you can support today.

The Cookie Crave

The Cookie Crave

For Veronica Powell, owner of The Cookie Crave, expanding into Denton is about family. Her cookie business is vegan-friendly and allergen- and nut-free.
LashUp BrowDown

Natetisha McIntosh is owner of the cosmetology business LashUp BrowDown.
Dinner on Mee
Buy Now

Sidnee Byrd whips up custom cakes and more as the owner of Dinner on Mee, a cottage food business. She calls herself a “dinner and dessert consultant.”
0
0
0
0
0