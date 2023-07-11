Denton is known for its abundance of small businesses and shopping and restaurant experiences that Texans can't get anywhere else. People of color are crucial contributors to the city's vibrant culture, and small businesses are no exception. This week we're spotlighting a few of Denton's best Black-owned businesses that you can support today.
The Cookie Crave
519 S. Locust St., Denton
940-323-1222
The Cookie Crave tied with another winner for Best Black-Owned Business in Best of Denton 2022.
The Cookie Crave bakes up nut-free cookies as well as vegan cookies free from gluten, dairy, soy and nuts. Veronica Powell started her bakery as a way to accommodate her and her son’s food allergies and has operated for years ever since.
Locals can order from The Cookie Crave at its store, or for local delivery through USPS Priority Mail.
Logan Boot and Shoe Repair
226 W. Hickory St., Denton
940-243-4941
Logan Boot and Shoe Repair has been a Denton staple for years and was one of two tied winners for Best Black-Owned Business in Best of Denton 2022.
The shop, owned by W.L. Logan, offers services such as resoling, heel repair, leatherwork, zipper repairs and more.
Street Eats
Street Eats is a Denton-based food truck owned and operated by Alondra Mitchell. Street Eats serves up what it calls “Memphisippi” cooking; a mix of cuisines from Mississippi and Memphis, Tennessee.
Street Eats was a finalist for Best Black-Owned Business in Best of Denton 2022. The food truck serves mainly the Denton area but can be found occasionally in other Dallas-Fort Worth locations. Check the Street Eats social media pages for information on locations.
Gangsta’s Paradise
725 N. Elm St., Suite 32, Denton
940-977-1163
Gangsta’s Paradise is a salon owned and operated by Brianna Gary. After three years at Tried and True salon on the Square, Gary ventured out to run her own shop. She specializes in curly hair cuts, styling and maintenance, but offers a variety of services from cuts, washes, coloring and more. Gary chose to specialize in curly hair because loving and accepting her own hair was a daily struggle. Now she gets to show others their natural hair is beautiful as is, and how to care for it in a way they’ve never been able to achieve. Gary prides her shop on being an inclusive space to all and proudly supports the LGBTQ community.
Clara’s Kitchen
511 Robertson St., Denton
940-514-1554
Clara’s Kitchen is co-owned and operated by Tammy Bradley and Manuel Gooden. Clara’s serves up a variety of soul and comfort dishes including barbecue, seafood and comfort sides.
Customers can order online or by phone for pickup or even delivery.
Cake Poppie
281-865-4802
Cake Poppie is a Lewisville-based bakery run by LerConya Britton. Britton bakes to order, and all orders ship in 5-7 business days. Cake Poppie bakes up traditional New Orleans desserts with the goal of bringing NOLA flavors to Texas.
Britton is currently in the running in Carla Hall’s Favorite Chef for a feature in Taste of Home magazine, $25,000 and the title of Favorite Chef. Fans of Chef LerConya and Cake Poppie can vote for her here.
LashUp BrowDown
809 N. Locust St., Denton
940-218-1233
LashUp BrowDown is a beauty salon and cosmetology training establishment. Founder Natetisha McIntosh is a certified permanent makeup specialist with 10 years of experience as a lash and microblade artist. McIntosh is passionate about permanent makeup as well as teaching and sharing her passion with others.
LashUp BrowDown was voted Best Lash and Brow for Best of Denton 2022.
Mixxed Daquiri Express
4145 S. Interstate 35E, Suite 105, Denton
940-808-0239
Mixxed Daiquiri Express was opened by Kedrick Lee in 2018 and has been thriving ever since. Lee built his daiquiri bar from the ground up, designing the logo, color scheme, flavors, menu and more.
Mixxed Daiquiri Express offers a wide variety of fun flavors and menu items from the grill and prides itself on a welcoming family feel.
Miracle Soul Spice
Miracle Soul Spice was created by Texas Woman's University alumna Cheryl Brown. Brown first began creating her original spice blends during her time at culinary school and as a personal chef.
Ten years after Brown left her initial enrollment at TWU and some personal struggles as a single mother, she re-enrolled and began producing more of her spices during her time as a student. Since then, Miracle Soul Spice has grown into a fully thriving business, and Brown sells her spices at Denton markets, online and at the TWU C-Store. Brown prides her spices on being for both the beginner and professional chef. Read more about Cheryl Brown’s story here.
Dinner On Mee
940-206-9848
Owner and operator Sidnee Byrd describes Dinner On Mee as “a boutique food catering company specializing in dinner catering, specialty desserts and customized designer cakes.” Byrd’s journey with Dinner On Mee began when her goddaughter asked her to make a custom JoJo Siwa cake for her birthday. Byrd’s research and creation of the cake helped her realize her passion for cake design and baking as well as her desire to share it with others.
Dinner On Mee offers catering as well as custom desserts.
