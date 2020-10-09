Six woman-led startups are the first class of AccelerateHER, an incubator program through The Center for Women Entrepreneurs at Texas Woman's University and Stoke, the city's co-working space.
The program, which started at the beginning of the month, will run through February 2021 and help educate and mentor the heads of the new startups.
The recipients are: Black Girls Drone, Cooks Without Borders, Departmynt, Playable Media, Radda and The D. Diaries. The companies range from education technology to workforce development and lifestyle brands.
This is the first class of the program, which is designed to help early-stage companies grow their businesses.