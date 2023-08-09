Whether you’re an occasional coffee lover or a daily drinker, Denton has plenty of unique coffee spots to get your fix in celebration of National Coffee Month this August.
Jupiter House
Location: On the Denton Square
From hot lattes to frappes to smoothies, milkshakes and fresh baked goods, the fifth planet from the sun has something for just about everyone. Elevated coffeehouse offerings like Con Panna and Café Au Lait make the menu, as do bagels, breakfast sandwiches and cinnamon rolls. Jupiter House can get pretty busy on weekend mornings, so if it’s your first time, try visiting on a weekday (or when you’re not in a hurry).
The Mug
Location: Drive-thru in front of Metzler’s Food & Beverage on West University Drive and a satellite location inside Chestnut Tree on the Denton Square.
Along with custom coffee drinks, The Mug has locally sourced teas and energy drinks for those who aren’t in the mood for java. Raspberry cream soda and flavored lemonades can help you beat the heat any time of day, and coffee lovers can find specials like the rose iced latte with oat milk and iced raspberry mocha. The Mug closes at 2 p.m. daily, so if you’re in the mood for a midafternoon coffee, you’ll have to visit one of Denton’s other java spots.
Golden Boy Coffee Co.
Location: 1803 N. Elm St.
Tucked into the end of a strip center, Golden Boy packs a lot of flavor for a small coffee shop if you ask customers. Unique finds — like the iced honey lavender latte — delight coffee lovers, while those looking for a wind down instead of a pick-me-up can find craft cocktails on the menu alongside fresh local eats. The space is also home to an on-site tattoo parlor and a music and event venue, The Gold Room, as well as a monthly market.
Elevated Grounds
Location: 905 W. University Drive
Located right off Highway 380, this double drive-thru is a convenient (and delicious) option for your morning cup of joe. Along with craft coffee and tea, Elevated also has breakfast options and baked goods like cinnamon rolls, sausage bombs, quiche and pumpkin cream cheese crumble muffins.
Aura Coffee
Location: 1306 W. Hickory St.
Web: auracoffeedtx.com/
Just off the University of North Texas campus, Aura is popular with students and anyone else visiting the Fry Street area. Also home to local businesses Ginger Boys and Old Bear Vintage, Aura offers a casual vibe and specialty coffee from Counter Culture. Signature drinks include the Kool Keith, which features a double shot, whole milk and coconut and vanilla flavors; and the horchata iced coffee, made with rice milk and coconut milk, cold brew and a house-made cinnamon syrup.
Avoca Coffee Roasters
Location: 500 Fort Worth Drive, #150
Web: avocacoffee.com/
This Fort Worth original opened its first Denton location in late 2021. Specializing in artisanal in-house micro roasts, Avoca offers coffeehouse staples like cappuccinos, lattes, mochas and macchiatos alongside loose-leaf teas and beer. The stripped-down menu is great for coffee lovers who prefer classic options over a lot of flashy drink specials.
