DALLAS — "Mr. Wonderful" got donor applause Wednesday when he evangelized American capitalism at the University of North Texas Kuehne Speaker Series luncheon.
But student debt forgiveness? Kevin O'Leary, the Canadian tycoon best known for his role as one of the sharks on ABC's Shark Tank, said he hopes the Biden administration's relief program for college students gets "litigated into the ground." (Shark Tank no doubt enjoys a broad North Texas fan base thanks in part to Mark Cuban, a celebrity CEO and the owner of the Dallas Mavericks.)
The UNT Kuehne Speaker Series, now in its 10th year, brings celebrity entrepreneurs, politicians, cable network news anchors, writers and military leaders to North Texas and Houston for speaking engagements. The series raises money for scholarships granted to students seeking degrees in the G. Brint Ryan College of Business.
O'Leary appeared at this week's series, speaking in the typical Q&A format facilitated by G. Brint Ryan, a UNT alumnus and donor. O'Leary is the multimillionaire chair of O'Leary Financial Group, a perch from which he leads roughly 44 companies that specialize in everything from publishing to wine. O'Leary is a sommelier who plays the electric guitar (he told donors and sponsors at the luncheon he had a custom-made Fender guitar, built with a famed hand-wound pickup, that will be buried with him), and above all, he called himself an unapologetic champion of capitalism "even with all its faults and its problems."
Ryan opened the conversation by asking O'Leary his thoughts on Tuesday's midterm elections, which didn't deliver the overwhelming Republican victories pollster predicted could put the House and Senate in GOP hands.
"I'd like everybody to think about it this way: Why is America the destination of the world's capital?" O'Leary said. "Here's how I look at it, to answer your question. The reason the dollar is King Dollar, and maintains such a lofty valuation is, in this country — in this democracy, for all of its faults, and criticisms, and all of the issues people love to bring up and how partisan the country is now — this country self-corrects every 24 months. If something goes too offside, it fixes that. We were too offside. ... We printed $6.7 trillion.
"And you don't have to get into politics on that," O'Leary said. "The facts are the facts, that we printed $6.7 trillion — much of that unnecessary. I have to admit, the chaos of a pandemic is going to make you do things. But then all of a sudden, we come up with a bill called the anti-inflation bill, which is very inflationary, and a really bad idea out of nowhere: Let's forgive all the student debt to one cohort, just one cohort."
O'Leary said President Joe Biden's student debt forgiveness plan is an injustice to people who bypassed college to avoid debt, and an insult to graduates who already paid their debts. There's a lot in the batter of student debt relief: skyrocketing housing costs, sluggish wages, and a U.S. birth rate that has dropped 20% since 2007, posing a grave threat to the current and future generations of retirees as well as economic growth. The Biden administration is banking on debt relief nudging young college graduates toward homeownership, parenthood and vocational innovation.
O'Leary wasn't having any of it. Subsidized tuition is an entitlement he believes will ultimately hurt future generations, because they won't have to pay their way to create a future, especially for future entrepreneurs.
"How unfair is that?" O'Leary said. "That's just un-American and it has self-corrected. There will be no policy, no tax increases, no surcharge on oil. Nothing's going to happen in the next 24 months, until we play jump ball again, the general election and that's the right thing for America. I applaud it and I'm happy about last night."
Ryan told O'Leary that the coming political gridlock in Washington is a boon to the country and the stock market.
"The gridlock is important," Ryan said. "Especially now. We need a breather. And I think based on what we saw last night, we pretty much have a very narrow margin in both houses, which have resulted rightly in gridlock."
O'Leary said economists, business owners and workers are worried about a recession.
"I don't see the recession," he said. "I don't see it in the top line, and I get concerned, but the consumer is really strong right now. And the reason is $6.7 trillion of freedom is that we gave them. I'm not saying that's good or bad. I'm just saying we've never done that before. No economy on earth has ever done that before. No one has ever printed that much money before. And you say, 'Oh no, we have inflation.' Well, no kidding. We have inflation. That's why we've got to stop."
The ballroom at the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West was populated by business owners who help sponsor the series and feed scholarships with their donations. O'Leary turned his attention to the audience.
"The challenge for everybody in this room is trying to figure out how to spend capital. Right now, the holidays are coming. We have three extra selling days this year," he said. "Well, do I make the inventory or do I hold back because I'm worried about a recession? It's just as bad not to ship product when people want it. It's a really difficult situation, trying to divine with a stick whether this recession will happen."
O'Leary said he prefers philanthropy that is focused on education.
"People will say, 'What about hospitals?' Hospitals are great. But most of that capital that goes to hospitals goes to the lives of old guys like me. I would rather invest in educating the next generation, if I have a choice," O'Leary said. "And it's sort of self-evident that we need more of this. I applaud it, finding those scholars, helping them become entrepreneurs, creating jobs, helping them be successful."