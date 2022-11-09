Kevin O'Leary

Kevin O'Leary, aka "Mr. Wonderful," is best known as one of the sharks on ABC’s popular show Shark Tank. He gave a talk in the University of North Texas Kuehne Speaker Series on Wednesday.

 Christopher Willard/ABC

DALLAS — "Mr. Wonderful" got donor applause Wednesday when he evangelized American capitalism at the University of North Texas Kuehne Speaker Series luncheon. 

But student debt forgiveness? Kevin O'Leary, the Canadian tycoon best known for his role as one of the sharks on ABC's Shark Tank, said he hopes the Biden administration's relief program for college students gets "litigated into the ground." (Shark Tank no doubt enjoys a broad North Texas fan base thanks in part to Mark Cuban, a celebrity CEO and the owner of the Dallas Mavericks.)

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

Recommended for you