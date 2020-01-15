According to the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO), there are an estimated 11.6 million women-owned businesses, which have an economic impact of $1.7 trillion in sales and account for nearly 9 million jobs.
About 5.4 million of these businesses are owned by women of color and 4.2% of all women-owned businesses have revenues of $1 million or more. Not surprisingly, Texas leads the country for women entrepreneurs because of its business-friendly climate and its overall economic health, according to a study by FitSmallBusiness.com.
If you’re thinking of starting or growing your own small business right here in Denton County, there are many organizations ready to help.
Funding
While access to capital is crucial for growing a business, it can be challenging for any entrepreneur to find funding options — especially for women. According to Fortune, women-owned firms received just $1.9 billion of an $85 billion total invested by venture capitalists last year, while businesses owned by men received about $66.9 billion or 79% (the remaining funds were raised by mixed and non-specific gender teams). Similarly, the rate of business loan approvals is much lower for women than men. The Small Business Administration’s (SBA) gap analysis of its own business loan program found that women account for only 16% of all of its conventional small business loan portfolio.
LiftFund assists women business owners with limited access to capital by providing small business loans and minority business loans. The Dallas-based organization provides small business loans up to $1 million, startup loans up to $50,000 and partners with the SBA to offer a loan program.
PeopleFund provides small business loans to women and underserved small businesses and nonprofits for equipment purchases, permanent working capital term loans, revolving lines of credit and real estate. It also offers interest rates and terms of up to 60 months. PeopleFund has an office in Dallas.
The SBA 504 loan program is designed to promote economic growth and job creation in small businesses and offers accessible, fixed-rate, long term financing for land, buildings and equipment. Contact your local bank or the Small Business Development Center of North Central Texas (SBDC) office for funding opportunities.
Texas Woman’s University’s Center for Women Entrepreneurs offers a grant program for women-owned businesses. To support and encourage women-owned businesses in Texas to undertake new and innovative projects, the CWE Microgrant program awards 10 women-owned businesses $5,000 each to start or expand their businesses.
2019 awardees included:
- Cary Broussard, Broussard Global, Dallas
- Amy Choi, Ready Set Grow, McKinney
- Courtney Gumbleton, Locavore, Fort Worth
- Dr. Michaela Herndon, MHerndon Enterprises LLC, Desoto
- Amanda Hueneke, Hello Imprint LLC, Frisco
- Leah Johnson, LJ Artisan Designs, Argyle
- Ashley Lynn Rideout, QT Activity Kits, Providence Village
- Jennifer Seay, Art + Artisans Consulting, Austin
- Lynn Taylor Green, Taylor Made Careers LLC, Round Rock
- Lynn Wilford, Cheeza Pleeza, Bedford
Market research
The Denton County Public Library can provide you with access to Reference USA, which profiles 49 million businesses (public and private), 281 million consumers and their purchase patterns and buying habits. This is a great tool to help you determine whether you should start your business or not, where it should be located and where there are potential customers.
The SBDC also has access to a broad range of customizable resources for market research.
Certification
The Women’s Business Council Southwest (WBCS) in Irving certifies women in North and Central Texas for Women’s Business Enterprise, Women-owned Small Business, and Small Business Enterprise certifications. Membership in the WBCS includes access to its member database, networking and procurement events, and educational seminars.
The National Minority Supplier Development Council’s (NMSDC) Minority Business Enterprise certification is available to businesses that are at least 51% minority-owned (at least 25% Asian, black, Hispanic or Native American) operated and controlled. The owner must be a U.S. citizen whose business is for profit and in the United States. MBE certified businesses have access to top corporate purchasing agents, inclusion in and access to the NMSDC supplier database, and request for proposals, business leads, and alerts for procurement opportunities from corporate members.
Other resources for women-owned businesses in Denton County include The Denton Economic Development Partnership, Denton County Economic Development and the Denton Chamber of Commerce.
Be sure to take full advantage of the abundant ways Denton County can help ensure the success of its women entrepreneurs.