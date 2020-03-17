Lining the walls, hanging from the ceiling and displayed in shadowbox tables, military memorabilia honoring each branch of service can be seen inside Patriot Sandwich Co. The veteran-owned sandwich shop, which opened last month on Loop 288 in Denton, aims to serve up military-themed menu options while working to raise awareness about the human side of the military.
Owner David Jordan, a Denton resident, said he aims to provide customers with insight into the time-honored traditions of those who serve. Jordan, 44, is an Army combat veteran who served for 12 years, and a component of his shop is to raise proceeds for veterans experiencing homelessness.
“When I created the shop, it came out of a desire to help people, because I run a charity for homeless veterans called We Got Your Six, which helps homeless veterans in our community,” Jordan said. “And that came from five years ago with me being a homeless veteran and almost committing suicide. So, I created Patriot Sandwich Co. to be a source of continual revenue for the charity, and a portion of every purchase goes to WGYS.”
A total of 1,806 veterans in Texas were experiencing homelessness as of January 2019, according to the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness. Texas has one of the country’s highest total numbers of homeless veterans, trailing only Florida and California.
Jordan experienced homelessness for five months after transitioning out of the military, living in homeless shelters and on the streets in Kentucky. He was often cast aside and judged by would-be employers, who said he would “probably try to rob them blind,” Jordan recalled.
“Things didn’t go as I wanted them to,” he said. “And people do not often sit and talk to find out how someone ended up as homeless, or what their stories are. People automatically think that the [homeless] are worthless or that it’s drugs, alcohol or mental health issues, but they do not get to know the person that’s behind the stigma.”
However, as he contemplated suicide after his 17th job interview fell through, Jordan said the turning point in his life was when his cousin called him and invited him to stay out in Texas. Once in Texas, he founded We Got Your Six in August 2015, which “works to erase the stigma revolving around the homeless.”
In four years, he said his McKinney-based charity has helped 29 families. And now with a 10% monthly sales contribution from Patriot Sandwich Co., Jordan said We Got Your Six will be able to help more families and veterans.
Patriot Sandwich is located at 1507 S. Loop 288, in the Great Lakes Denton strip near Walmart. Jordan said that when he began planning his business, he didn’t want it to be too serious.
A balance between seriousness and fun, he said, is reflected in the menu, designed with references to each branch of the military. Into the Wild Blue Yonder is the shop’s Air Force sandwich, while Queen of the High Seas is for Coast Guard, and Flying Leatherneck is for the Marines.
Other options were humor-based. One menu offering is titled Better Than MRE, he said, because “anything is better than a meal ready to eat.”
“Each of the sandwiches up there pays respect to the military in its own way, like Private Meatball,” Jordan said as he pointed at the menu. “We have privates in the Marines and Army, which seemed like an adequate term for it. But to keep it fresh, every week we do a new sandwich of the week. So, this week we are doing the Nimitz.”
Each of the sauces is made in-house, including the spaghetti sauce featured on the Private Meatball and Fiery Napalm sandwiches. As a lifelong cook with an industry background, he said that creating his own recipes lets him offer a better culinary experience for his customers.
Krum residents John and Carrie Rockafellow, who visited Patriot Sandwich for their second time for lunch Friday, said the military-themed eatery is a completely unique experience. Carrie Rockafellow, 68, said she’s never before seen a sandwich shop that was in tune with the needs of veterans.
“If you served our country, [Jordan] wants to go ahead and honor you,” she said.
John Rockafellow, 73, served in the Vietnam War as a vehicle and turret repairman during his four years in the Marines. He said that with 22 American veterans committing suicide each day, organizations like Jordan’s are needed.
“David is serving the community,” John Rockafellow said. “We all need help, and it’s not just Vietnam veterans.”
Jordan said his shop is a “judgement-free zone,” where any veteran can come in, eat and share their stories. It’s designed to make every veteran feel at home.
“I want every veteran to feel comfortable and like they belong,” Jordan said. “They are represented on the walls, they are represented in the tables and they’re represented in the menu. That’s the intended atmosphere at PSC.”