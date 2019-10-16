The following sales permits were issued by the state comptroller’s office for July. The list includes the owner, name of business and address within ZIP codes 75068, 76201, 76205, 76207, 76208, 76210, 76226, 76227, 76249, 76258 and 76266.
75068
Bring Me Dat Mobile Grocery LLC, Bring Me Dat Mobile Grocery, 2601 Timberhollow Drive
Daring Diversions LLC, Daring Diversions LLC, 1345 Shell Beach Drive
MDF Realty Corp, MDF Realty Corp, 620 Lake Point Drive
HHIC Little Elm LLC, HHIC Little Elm LLC DBA Handels Little Elm, 2721 Little Elm Parkway
Tymesha Jarmaine Valsin, Alice’s Table Eloquent Floral Designs, 2708 Waterdance Drive
Glenda L. Ponce De Leon, Poncerosa Designs, 9901 Compass Rose Court
Dean Allen Booher, Triple B Auctions, 14904 Frisco Ranch Drive
R-Tech Pool & Spa LLC, R-Tech Pool & Spa LLC, 313 Vatican Hill Drive
Ruth Ellen, The Paws Cause, 2977 Cattle Baron Drive
Brandi Denise Wasson, Wassons Honey Do’s/Brookes Home Furnishings, 3113 Nighthawk Lane
Mariesa Foster, Up1_Xclusive, 1024 Ponderosa Ridge
JC’s Mechanical LLC, JC’s Mechanical LLC, 3405 Tempest Lane
Renique Ernia Ebron, Sun to Her Flowers, 345 Port O’Conner Drive
Basslayerz Apparel LLC, Basslayerz Apparel LLC, 2309 Stratford Court
76201
Prparim Ahmeti, Denton 360 Gyro LLC, 311 E. Hickory St.
Valentin G. Carmona, La Mexicana Tienda y Taqueria, 619 S. Locust St.
The Gracious Mind Counseling and Wellness Center, The Gracious Mind Counseling and Wellness Center, 1315 Neff St.
Esky Corp., Mean Green Monkey, 421 Eagle Drive
Emma Elaine Cantrell, Emma’s Art, 1115 Aileen St.
Permian Prestige Services LLC, Redd’s Cajun Kitchen, 702 S. Elm St.
Holly Carper, Honeycomb Salon, 2640 W. University Drive, Suite 1266
Yavani Deleon, El Dorado Tires, 505 Fort Worth Drive, Suite 104
Skyelight Coffee Co., Skyelight Coffee Co., 501 S. Locust St., Apt. 1302
A Creative Brew LLC, A Creative Brew, 309 Bryan St.
Skyelight Coffee Co., Skyelight Coffee Co., 200 E. McKinney St.
Recharge Mi Lab LLC, Morse Street Baptist Church, 345 E. Hickory St.
Taqueria Monterrey Rayzor Ranch Inc., Taqueria Monterrey Rayzor Ranch Inc., 2655 W. University Drive, Suite 1049
A Unique Boutique & Spa LLC, AUB Spa, 501 S. Carroll Blvd., Suite 123
Baird Strength and Conditioning LLC, Baird Strength and Conditioning LLC, 600 Wainwright St.
Spirit Halloween Superstores LLC, Spirit Halloween #60021, 1042 W. University Drive
Bales Enterprises TX LLC, True Leaf Studio, 301 S. Locust St.
Jesse Fisher, Cut Print Video Production, 818 W. Oak St.
JS Phillips Family Investments LTD., JS Phillips Family Investments LTD., 735 Fort Worth Drive
Joe Francis, Joe Francis, 118 N. Locust St.
Shirley J. Gallagher-Will, Shirley J. Gallagher-Will, 118 N. Locust St.
Green Botica LLC, Green Botica, 221 W. Hickory St.
Wila J. Rollerson, The Circle of Sciences, 525 N. Elm St.
76205
Warranty Logistics LLC, Warranty Logistics LLC, 2304 S. Loop 288
Dynamize LLC, Dynamize LLC, 608 E. Hickory St., Suite 128
Santa’s Adventure Land Inc., Santa’s Adventure Land Inc., 2201 S. Interstate 35E, Suite M13
Kayla Blisard, Lala Craft Co, 2224 Jefferson Trail
Leigh Ann Wilson, Love, Leigh Ceramics, 2103 Azalea St.
TheMakerShoppe LLC, TheMakerShoppe, 2101 Colorado Blvd., Unit 50312
Kimberly R. Phillips, Smokey Smoke Shop, 1214 Fort Worth Drive, Suite 100
76207
Nrea Gardens Leasco LLC, Gardens Of Denton, 401 Ame Drive
Ashley Brooke Colwick, Buck’s Blossom Boutique, 305 Tripp Trail
Adam Isiah Manuel, FozzListings, 108 Pear Tree Place
Anixter Inc., PS Denton, 1550 N. Western Blvd.
Proactive Cleaning Solutions LLC, Proactive Cleaning Solutions, 3401 Cricket Drive
76208
C4 Pizza LLC, Domino’s Pizza, 1701 N. Corinth St., Suite 100
Bont Software & Control Systems Inc., Bont Software & Control Systems Inc., 1406 N. Corinth St., Suite 402
Trey Nolan Talley, Alpha and Omega Landscaping, 2100 Quail Run Drive
Denton Liquor LLC, Denton Liquor LLC, 3305 S. Mayhill Road, Suite 115
Taqueria Monterrey Mayhill Inc., Taqueria Monterrey Mayhill Inc., 3305 S. Mayhill Road, Suite 113
J&K Mind Body Wellness LLC, J&K Mind Body Wellness LLC, 6609 Edwards Road
Stephen Thomas Hines, TomHines Architect, 6303 W. Shady Shores Road, Apt. 817
Nancy J. Vanpatten, Nancy’s Needle, 7605 Hinkley Oak Drive
Green Garbology LLC, Green Garbology LLC, 621 S. Mayhill Road, Suite 107
76210
Trio Embroidery LLC, Trio Embroidery LLC, 3500 Yale Drive
JBRE NTex LLC, Pep Boys Auto Service & Tires, 2104 Sadau Court, Suite 102
Mary Elizabeth Mariano, Visions Kitchen & Bath, 1723 Cedar Elm Drive
Peak Partners XVIII LLC, Peak Physical Therapy, 3926 Teasley Lane, Suite 105
Black Diamond Recovery LLC, Black Diamond Recovery LLC, 4251 FM2181, Suite 230-168
Hollye Maria Brown, HollyeDaze&Specialtees, 3300 Peakview Drive
DIY4U Investment Group LLC, DIY4U Investment Group, 1712 Bradford Court
Jeremy Shane Spruill, Black Bear Defense, 1813 Dundee Drive
Terry M. Singleton, T S Creations, 7012 Riverchase Trail
Trista Marie Edwards DR, Marvel + Moon, 1716 Moonsail Lane
76226
C4 Pizza LLC, Domino’s Pizza, 3000 E. FM407, Suite 200
Cura Hospitality LLC, Cura Hospitality LLC #H2024, 7218 Crawford Road
Julia L. Blachowicz, Sign Gypsies Argyle, 1424 Sixth St.
Alexis Group Designs LLC, Alexis Group Designs LLC, 6221 Leatherstem Road
Melissa A. Herry, Melissa Herry Design, 414 Hearth Terrace
Ashley Garner, The Mod Marketer, 1108 Ninth St.
Second Chance Stores LLC, E-Motors, 4020 Trey Lane
LifeConsistency LLC, LifeConsistency LLC, 1476 Foster St.
Peerless Imagery Inc., Peerless Imagery Inc., 975 Orchid Hill Lane
Practical Couture LLC, Practical Couture, 1216 Fourth St.
Elizabeth Allen, Sapphire Sky Boutique, 7105 Mitchell Court
Elk Massey VIII LP, McDonald’s #14485, 210 Herriott Lane
Ashlee H. Rouse, Ashlee Renae Designs, 1216 11th St.
EJ Trading LLC, EJ Trading LLC, 1019 Uplands Drive
Quality Smart Homes LLC, Quality Smart Homes LLC, 1330 Golf Club Drive
Fry Build Group Inc., Fry Build Group Inc., 9020 Cypress Creek Road
Monte G. Jolley, TexasClearWater, 1365 Saddlebrook Court
Michele D. Diaz, IC Print-Signs-Promo, 4687 Johnson Lane
Katelyn Ask, Modern Mini, 9205 Prickly Pear Trail
76227
Mikael Nowakowski, Cotton Smash, 1520 Carriage Lane
Kim Lawrence Anger, Doodlebug Quiltworks, 2817 Permian Road
Urquidez Trinity Services LLC, MGM Lawn Care, 9004 Greene Drive
Sheri Wagner, Bella Shanty, 2501 Oak Point Drive
Distretto Coffee Roasters LLC, Distretto Coffee Roasters LLC, 1816 Trace Drive
B3 Concealment LLC, B3 Concealment LLC, 2024 Bridgeport Drive
Criss Holdings & Investments LLC, Crusader Overland, 8213 Spitfire Trail
Brinisity LLC, Brinisity LLC, 3500 Lilac Drive
Wilson’s Network Solutions LLC, Wilson’s Network Solutions LLC, 205 Tonto St.
Celette Inc., Celette Inc., 8908 Brantley Lane
Jay M. Grigsby, Double T Screened Patios, 849 Sandbox Drive
Nortex Redimix LLC, Nortex Redimix LLC, 5191 FM2931
Paul Keimer, Make It Nice, 1245 Sandpiper Drive
Winterhaven Ranch LLC, Winterhaven Ranch LLC, 10390 Winter Haven Lane
Marcia R. Allen, Hiruna Designs, 5100 Pavilion Way
Denton ISD, Union Park Elementary, 7301 Fieldwood Way
Greenbelt Equipment Repair LLC, Greenbelt Equipment Repair LLC, 8815 Harmon Road
Taylor James Hyde, Blue Mesa Supply, 8613 Sagebrush Trail
76249
5D Sales LLC, 5D Sales LLC, 12481 Stice Road
Spartan Cuisine LLC, Spartan Cuisine LLC, 1104 Spring Shower Drive
Shaggy Chic LLC, Shaggy Chic LLC, 5126 Meadow Lane
76258
440 Fence Inc., 440 Fence Inc., 10279 E. FM455 Suite 2200
Gabrielle M. Hester, Sweet Southern Pig Boutique, 421 N. Sierra Trail
Tyler Andrew Terrell, Apex Tumbling & Cheer, 1111 Enterprise Drive
Lindsay Abila, Lulu’s Boutique, 928 S. U.S. Highway 377
Jessica Nordon, Tattumony, 900 N. Washington St.
76266
Blake Harrison Bunch, BB Guns, 51 Kramer Lane
Supriya Karki & Upendra Dhakal, Smoking Wizard, 904 S. Fifth St., Unit 102
Jennifer Elizabeth Windham, Southern Charm Furnishings and Decor, 2858 W. FM455, Suite 300