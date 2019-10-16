The following sales permits were issued by the state comptroller’s office for July. The list includes the owner, name of business and address within ZIP codes 75068, 76201, 76205, 76207, 76208, 76210, 76226, 76227, 76249, 76258 and 76266.

75068

Bring Me Dat Mobile Grocery LLC, Bring Me Dat Mobile Grocery, 2601 Timberhollow Drive

Daring Diversions LLC, Daring Diversions LLC, 1345 Shell Beach Drive

MDF Realty Corp, MDF Realty Corp, 620 Lake Point Drive

HHIC Little Elm LLC, HHIC Little Elm LLC DBA Handels Little Elm, 2721 Little Elm Parkway

Tymesha Jarmaine Valsin, Alice’s Table Eloquent Floral Designs, 2708 Waterdance Drive

Glenda L. Ponce De Leon, Poncerosa Designs, 9901 Compass Rose Court

Dean Allen Booher, Triple B Auctions, 14904 Frisco Ranch Drive

R-Tech Pool & Spa LLC, R-Tech Pool & Spa LLC, 313 Vatican Hill Drive

Ruth Ellen, The Paws Cause, 2977 Cattle Baron Drive

Brandi Denise Wasson, Wassons Honey Do’s/Brookes Home Furnishings, 3113 Nighthawk Lane

Mariesa Foster, Up1_Xclusive, 1024 Ponderosa Ridge

JC’s Mechanical LLC, JC’s Mechanical LLC, 3405 Tempest Lane

Renique Ernia Ebron, Sun to Her Flowers, 345 Port O’Conner Drive

Basslayerz Apparel LLC, Basslayerz Apparel LLC, 2309 Stratford Court

76201

Prparim Ahmeti, Denton 360 Gyro LLC, 311 E. Hickory St.

Valentin G. Carmona, La Mexicana Tienda y Taqueria, 619 S. Locust St.

The Gracious Mind Counseling and Wellness Center, The Gracious Mind Counseling and Wellness Center, 1315 Neff St.

Esky Corp., Mean Green Monkey, 421 Eagle Drive

Emma Elaine Cantrell, Emma’s Art, 1115 Aileen St.

Permian Prestige Services LLC, Redd’s Cajun Kitchen, 702 S. Elm St.

Holly Carper, Honeycomb Salon, 2640 W. University Drive, Suite 1266

Yavani Deleon, El Dorado Tires, 505 Fort Worth Drive, Suite 104

Skyelight Coffee Co., Skyelight Coffee Co., 501 S. Locust St., Apt. 1302

A Creative Brew LLC, A Creative Brew, 309 Bryan St.

Skyelight Coffee Co., Skyelight Coffee Co., 200 E. McKinney St.

Recharge Mi Lab LLC, Morse Street Baptist Church, 345 E. Hickory St.

Taqueria Monterrey Rayzor Ranch Inc., Taqueria Monterrey Rayzor Ranch Inc., 2655 W. University Drive, Suite 1049

A Unique Boutique & Spa LLC, AUB Spa, 501 S. Carroll Blvd., Suite 123

Baird Strength and Conditioning LLC, Baird Strength and Conditioning LLC, 600 Wainwright St.

Spirit Halloween Superstores LLC, Spirit Halloween #60021, 1042 W. University Drive

Bales Enterprises TX LLC, True Leaf Studio, 301 S. Locust St.

Jesse Fisher, Cut Print Video Production, 818 W. Oak St.

JS Phillips Family Investments LTD., JS Phillips Family Investments LTD., 735 Fort Worth Drive

Joe Francis, Joe Francis, 118 N. Locust St.

Shirley J. Gallagher-Will, Shirley J. Gallagher-Will, 118 N. Locust St.

Green Botica LLC, Green Botica, 221 W. Hickory St.

Wila J. Rollerson, The Circle of Sciences, 525 N. Elm St.

76205

Warranty Logistics LLC, Warranty Logistics LLC, 2304 S. Loop 288

Dynamize LLC, Dynamize LLC, 608 E. Hickory St., Suite 128

Santa’s Adventure Land Inc., Santa’s Adventure Land Inc., 2201 S. Interstate 35E, Suite M13

Kayla Blisard, Lala Craft Co, 2224 Jefferson Trail

Leigh Ann Wilson, Love, Leigh Ceramics, 2103 Azalea St.

TheMakerShoppe LLC, TheMakerShoppe, 2101 Colorado Blvd., Unit 50312

Kimberly R. Phillips, Smokey Smoke Shop, 1214 Fort Worth Drive, Suite 100

76207

Nrea Gardens Leasco LLC, Gardens Of Denton, 401 Ame Drive

Ashley Brooke Colwick, Buck’s Blossom Boutique, 305 Tripp Trail

Adam Isiah Manuel, FozzListings, 108 Pear Tree Place

Anixter Inc., PS Denton, 1550 N. Western Blvd.

Proactive Cleaning Solutions LLC, Proactive Cleaning Solutions, 3401 Cricket Drive

76208

C4 Pizza LLC, Domino’s Pizza, 1701 N. Corinth St., Suite 100

Bont Software & Control Systems Inc., Bont Software & Control Systems Inc., 1406 N. Corinth St., Suite 402

Trey Nolan Talley, Alpha and Omega Landscaping, 2100 Quail Run Drive

Denton Liquor LLC, Denton Liquor LLC, 3305 S. Mayhill Road, Suite 115

Taqueria Monterrey Mayhill Inc., Taqueria Monterrey Mayhill Inc., 3305 S. Mayhill Road, Suite 113

J&K Mind Body Wellness LLC, J&K Mind Body Wellness LLC, 6609 Edwards Road

Stephen Thomas Hines, TomHines Architect, 6303 W. Shady Shores Road, Apt. 817

Nancy J. Vanpatten, Nancy’s Needle, 7605 Hinkley Oak Drive

Green Garbology LLC, Green Garbology LLC, 621 S. Mayhill Road, Suite 107

76210

Trio Embroidery LLC, Trio Embroidery LLC, 3500 Yale Drive

JBRE NTex LLC, Pep Boys Auto Service & Tires, 2104 Sadau Court, Suite 102

Mary Elizabeth Mariano, Visions Kitchen & Bath, 1723 Cedar Elm Drive

Peak Partners XVIII LLC, Peak Physical Therapy, 3926 Teasley Lane, Suite 105

Black Diamond Recovery LLC, Black Diamond Recovery LLC, 4251 FM2181, Suite 230-168

Hollye Maria Brown, HollyeDaze&Specialtees, 3300 Peakview Drive

DIY4U Investment Group LLC, DIY4U Investment Group, 1712 Bradford Court

Jeremy Shane Spruill, Black Bear Defense, 1813 Dundee Drive

Terry M. Singleton, T S Creations, 7012 Riverchase Trail

Trista Marie Edwards DR, Marvel + Moon, 1716 Moonsail Lane

76226

C4 Pizza LLC, Domino’s Pizza, 3000 E. FM407, Suite 200

Cura Hospitality LLC, Cura Hospitality LLC #H2024, 7218 Crawford Road

Julia L. Blachowicz, Sign Gypsies Argyle, 1424 Sixth St.

Alexis Group Designs LLC, Alexis Group Designs LLC, 6221 Leatherstem Road

Melissa A. Herry, Melissa Herry Design, 414 Hearth Terrace

Ashley Garner, The Mod Marketer, 1108 Ninth St.

Second Chance Stores LLC, E-Motors, 4020 Trey Lane

LifeConsistency LLC, LifeConsistency LLC, 1476 Foster St.

Peerless Imagery Inc., Peerless Imagery Inc., 975 Orchid Hill Lane

Practical Couture LLC, Practical Couture, 1216 Fourth St.

Elizabeth Allen, Sapphire Sky Boutique, 7105 Mitchell Court

Elk Massey VIII LP, McDonald’s #14485, 210 Herriott Lane

Ashlee H. Rouse, Ashlee Renae Designs, 1216 11th St.

EJ Trading LLC, EJ Trading LLC, 1019 Uplands Drive

Quality Smart Homes LLC, Quality Smart Homes LLC, 1330 Golf Club Drive

Fry Build Group Inc., Fry Build Group Inc., 9020 Cypress Creek Road

Monte G. Jolley, TexasClearWater, 1365 Saddlebrook Court

Michele D. Diaz, IC Print-Signs-Promo, 4687 Johnson Lane

Katelyn Ask, Modern Mini, 9205 Prickly Pear Trail

76227

Mikael Nowakowski, Cotton Smash, 1520 Carriage Lane

Kim Lawrence Anger, Doodlebug Quiltworks, 2817 Permian Road

Urquidez Trinity Services LLC, MGM Lawn Care, 9004 Greene Drive

Sheri Wagner, Bella Shanty, 2501 Oak Point Drive

Distretto Coffee Roasters LLC, Distretto Coffee Roasters LLC, 1816 Trace Drive

B3 Concealment LLC, B3 Concealment LLC, 2024 Bridgeport Drive

Criss Holdings & Investments LLC, Crusader Overland, 8213 Spitfire Trail

Brinisity LLC, Brinisity LLC, 3500 Lilac Drive

Wilson’s Network Solutions LLC, Wilson’s Network Solutions LLC, 205 Tonto St.

Celette Inc., Celette Inc., 8908 Brantley Lane

Jay M. Grigsby, Double T Screened Patios, 849 Sandbox Drive

Nortex Redimix LLC, Nortex Redimix LLC, 5191 FM2931

Paul Keimer, Make It Nice, 1245 Sandpiper Drive

Winterhaven Ranch LLC, Winterhaven Ranch LLC, 10390 Winter Haven Lane

Marcia R. Allen, Hiruna Designs, 5100 Pavilion Way

Denton ISD, Union Park Elementary, 7301 Fieldwood Way

Greenbelt Equipment Repair LLC, Greenbelt Equipment Repair LLC, 8815 Harmon Road

Taylor James Hyde, Blue Mesa Supply, 8613 Sagebrush Trail

76249

5D Sales LLC, 5D Sales LLC, 12481 Stice Road

Spartan Cuisine LLC, Spartan Cuisine LLC, 1104 Spring Shower Drive

Shaggy Chic LLC, Shaggy Chic LLC, 5126 Meadow Lane

76258

440 Fence Inc., 440 Fence Inc., 10279 E. FM455 Suite 2200

Gabrielle M. Hester, Sweet Southern Pig Boutique, 421 N. Sierra Trail

Tyler Andrew Terrell, Apex Tumbling & Cheer, 1111 Enterprise Drive

Lindsay Abila, Lulu’s Boutique, 928 S. U.S. Highway 377

Jessica Nordon, Tattumony, 900 N. Washington St.

76266

Blake Harrison Bunch, BB Guns, 51 Kramer Lane

Supriya Karki & Upendra Dhakal, Smoking Wizard, 904 S. Fifth St., Unit 102

Jennifer Elizabeth Windham, Southern Charm Furnishings and Decor, 2858 W. FM455, Suite 300

