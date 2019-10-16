The following building permits were issued by the Denton Planning and Development department in August. Commercial alterations and commercial permits reflect the owner or tenant and the address of the b7usiness. Residential permits include the address of the home.

Certificate of Occupancy

LAD Ventures LLC, 101 W. Hickory St.

Jack in the Box, 2426 Lillian Miller Parkway

Jack in the Box, 104 S. Loop 288

Dirty Dick’s, 109 Ave. A

Catrachos, 212 Fort Worth Drive

Condom Sensation, 1131 Fort Worth Drive, Suite 109

Spirit Halloween, 912 W. University Drive

Redd’s Cajun Kitchen, 702 S. Elm St.

Aqua Tech Commercial, 405 S. Elm St., Suite 302

Legends Diner, 508 S. Elm St., Suite 105

Vape King Inc., 218 W. University Drive, Suite 218

Smokey Smoke Shop, 1214 Fort Worth Drive, Suite 100

Bimbo Bakeries USA Inc., 3801 N. Interstate 35, Suite 234-246

Brow Pros, 2219 S. Loop 288, Suite 205

Heavenly Taylored Sweets, 260 S. Interstate 35E, Suite 100

DJV Plumbing, 525 Fort Worth Drive, Suite 213

Baird Strength and Conditioning, 600 Wainwright St.

Cafe Donut, 1125 E. University Drive, Suite 106

AUB Spa Denton, 501 S. Carroll Blvd., Suite 123

Green Botica, 221 W. Hickory St.

Right Choice Pharmaceuticals, 525 Fort Worth Drive, Suite 301

Miller & Miller Plumbing Inc., 525 Fort Worth Drive, Suite 216

Martinez Legal P.C., 412 S. Carroll Blvd., Suite 1000

Commercial

City of Denton Parks & Recreation, 327 S. Wood St.

Commercial Alteration

Westwind Apartments, 1710 Sam Bass Blvd.

Hereford’s Tap House, 2655 W. University Drive, Suite 1031

City of Denton Animal Shelter, 3717 N. Elm St.

Standard Supply, 2122 James St.

RND Payments, 4310 Mesa Drive

JK’s Cocktail Lounge, 219 E. Hickory St.

Cad Cut Inc., 2300 S. Interstate 35W, Suites 104/110

CCD Counseling, 1300 Fulton St., Suite 402

Zalat Pizza, 1120 W. Hickory St.

Texas Health Family Care, 2660 Scripture St., Suite 100

AJ Donuts/El Taco Rico, 105 N. Loop 288

Miss Angelines, 125 E. Oak St.

Lease Ready, 314 E. Hickory St., Suite 121

Creekside Subdivision, 800 Arbor Glen Ave.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., 3001 Colorado Blvd.

American Tower Corp., 813 S. Elm St.

Sprint, 612 E. McKinney St.

Sprint, 2429 Interstate 35W

Sprint, 300 Massey St.

Sprint, 813 S. Elm St.

Anixter, 1550 N. Western Blvd., Suite 160

Denton PCR Ltd., 2411 S. Interstate 35E

Homewood Suites, 2907 Shoreline Drive

Forest Ridge Apartments, 1812 Westminster St.

Residential

DR Horton

4101 Spur Trail Drive

4120 Spur Trail Drive

305 Wilson Way

301 Wilson Way

205 Wilson Way

321 Wilson Way

217 Wilson Way

317 Wilson Way

109 Wilson Way

105 Wilson Way

213 Wilson Way

313 Wilson Way

309 Wilson Way

221 Wilson Way

117 Wilson Way

405 Wilson Way

304 Wilson Way

209 Wilson Way

409 Wilson Way

413 Wilson Way

3616 Cody Lane

4204 Harvest Glen Drive

3704 Skelton St.

213 Samuel St.

209 Samuel St.

205 Samuel St.

121 Samuel St.

117 Samuel St.

109 Samuel St.

105 Samuel St.

3608 Cody Lane

101 Samuel St.

3612 Cody Lane

3605 Jackson Hollow

312 Wilson Way

308 Wilson Way

417 Wilson Way

3416 Skelton St.

3700 Skelton St.

3708 Skelton St.

3716 Skelton St.

4013 Forest Bend Road

401 Samuel St.

3508 Skelton St.

3512 Skelton St.

3604 Skelton St.

3608 Skelton St.

Design Classics

1500 Lakeview Blvd.

History Maker Homes

3217 Carmel Hills Drive

5501 Rio Road

5625 Rio Road

5621 Las Lomas Lane

5501 Portola Lane

5617 Las Lomas Lane

5624 Sea Cove Lane

3808 Arroyo Trail

5613 Rio Road

Red Gable Homes LLC

2005 Chandler Drive

2205 Chebi Lane

2001 Chandler Drive

2209 Paxton Way

2208 Chebi Lane

2105 Chebi Lane

2024 Chandler Drive

Trendmaker Homes DFW

5513 Rio Road

Gehan Homes

6712 Woodmere Court

6605 Cedarhurst Court

6512 Cedarhurst Court

6613 Cedarhurst Court

First Texas Homes

7704 Echo Hill Lane

7616 Echo Hill Lane

7704 Castle Pines Lane

7708 Echo Hill Lane

7816 Alders Gate Lane

7705 Castle Pines Lane

7805 Alders Gate Lane

Robson Ranch

10309 Lindenwood Trail

12612 Pumice Lane

9912 Basalt Lane

12305 Pepperidge Ave.

10212 Lindenwood Trail

8004 American Way

12209 Glenbrook St.

9801 Arkose Drive

9604 Windwood Lane

9925 Flint Way

12504 Pepperidge Ave.

9801 Flint Way

12516 Lockhart Drive

10204 Lindenwood Trail

12500 Lockhart Drive

10412 Claystone Drive

12500 Pepperidge Ave.

12528 Pepperidge Ave.

12204 Glenbrook St.

9901 Silver Rock Way

LGI Homes

5400 Zara Drive

5404 Zara Drive

5409 Zara Drive

5405 Zara Drive

5401 Zara Drive

5317 Zara Drive

5313 Zara Drive

5309 Zara Drive

5305 Zara Drive

5301 Zara Drive

704 Lansman Trail

708 Lansman Trail

712 Lansman Trail

716 Lansman Trail

720 Lansman Trail

724 Lansman Trail

729 Lansman Trail

733 Lansman Trail

801 Lansman Trail

805 Lansman Trail

909 Keystone Court

913 Keystone Court

917 Keystone Court

921 Keystone Court

1001 Keystone Court

1005 Keystone Court

1009 Keystone Court

1013 Keystone Court

1017 Keystone Court

1021 Keystone Court

908 Keystone Court

912 Keystone Court

1000 Keystone Court

1004 Keystone Court

1012 Keystone Court

1016 Keystone Court

1020 Keystone Court

1101 Keystone Court

1105 Keystone Court

1109 Keystone Court

5505 Persimmon Drive

5501 Persimmon Drive

5417 Persimmon Drive

5413 Persimmon Drive

5409 Persimmon Drive

5516 Persimmon Drive

5512 Persimmon Drive

5508 Persimmon Drive

5504 Persimmon Drive

5500 Persimmon Drive

5416 Persimmon Drive

5412 Persimmon Drive

5408 Persimmon Drive

5404 Persimmon Drive

5400 Persimmon Drive

5316 Persimmon Drive

5312 Persimmon Drive

5308 Persimmon Drive

5304 Persimmon Drive

5300 Persimmon Drive

