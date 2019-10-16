The following building permits were issued by the Denton Planning and Development department in August. Commercial alterations and commercial permits reflect the owner or tenant and the address of the b7usiness. Residential permits include the address of the home.
Certificate of Occupancy
LAD Ventures LLC, 101 W. Hickory St.
Jack in the Box, 2426 Lillian Miller Parkway
Jack in the Box, 104 S. Loop 288
Dirty Dick’s, 109 Ave. A
Catrachos, 212 Fort Worth Drive
Condom Sensation, 1131 Fort Worth Drive, Suite 109
Spirit Halloween, 912 W. University Drive
Redd’s Cajun Kitchen, 702 S. Elm St.
Aqua Tech Commercial, 405 S. Elm St., Suite 302
Legends Diner, 508 S. Elm St., Suite 105
Vape King Inc., 218 W. University Drive, Suite 218
Smokey Smoke Shop, 1214 Fort Worth Drive, Suite 100
Bimbo Bakeries USA Inc., 3801 N. Interstate 35, Suite 234-246
Brow Pros, 2219 S. Loop 288, Suite 205
Heavenly Taylored Sweets, 260 S. Interstate 35E, Suite 100
DJV Plumbing, 525 Fort Worth Drive, Suite 213
Baird Strength and Conditioning, 600 Wainwright St.
Cafe Donut, 1125 E. University Drive, Suite 106
AUB Spa Denton, 501 S. Carroll Blvd., Suite 123
Green Botica, 221 W. Hickory St.
Right Choice Pharmaceuticals, 525 Fort Worth Drive, Suite 301
Miller & Miller Plumbing Inc., 525 Fort Worth Drive, Suite 216
Martinez Legal P.C., 412 S. Carroll Blvd., Suite 1000
Commercial
City of Denton Parks & Recreation, 327 S. Wood St.
Commercial Alteration
Westwind Apartments, 1710 Sam Bass Blvd.
Hereford’s Tap House, 2655 W. University Drive, Suite 1031
City of Denton Animal Shelter, 3717 N. Elm St.
Standard Supply, 2122 James St.
RND Payments, 4310 Mesa Drive
JK’s Cocktail Lounge, 219 E. Hickory St.
Cad Cut Inc., 2300 S. Interstate 35W, Suites 104/110
CCD Counseling, 1300 Fulton St., Suite 402
Zalat Pizza, 1120 W. Hickory St.
Texas Health Family Care, 2660 Scripture St., Suite 100
AJ Donuts/El Taco Rico, 105 N. Loop 288
Miss Angelines, 125 E. Oak St.
Lease Ready, 314 E. Hickory St., Suite 121
Creekside Subdivision, 800 Arbor Glen Ave.
Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., 3001 Colorado Blvd.
American Tower Corp., 813 S. Elm St.
Sprint, 612 E. McKinney St.
Sprint, 2429 Interstate 35W
Sprint, 300 Massey St.
Dirty Dick’s, 109 Ave. A
Sprint, 813 S. Elm St.
Anixter, 1550 N. Western Blvd., Suite 160
Denton PCR Ltd., 2411 S. Interstate 35E
Homewood Suites, 2907 Shoreline Drive
Forest Ridge Apartments, 1812 Westminster St.
Residential
DR Horton
4101 Spur Trail Drive
4120 Spur Trail Drive
305 Wilson Way
301 Wilson Way
205 Wilson Way
321 Wilson Way
217 Wilson Way
317 Wilson Way
109 Wilson Way
105 Wilson Way
213 Wilson Way
313 Wilson Way
309 Wilson Way
221 Wilson Way
117 Wilson Way
405 Wilson Way
304 Wilson Way
209 Wilson Way
409 Wilson Way
413 Wilson Way
3616 Cody Lane
4204 Harvest Glen Drive
3704 Skelton St.
213 Samuel St.
209 Samuel St.
205 Samuel St.
121 Samuel St.
117 Samuel St.
109 Samuel St.
105 Samuel St.
3608 Cody Lane
101 Samuel St.
3612 Cody Lane
3605 Jackson Hollow
312 Wilson Way
308 Wilson Way
417 Wilson Way
3416 Skelton St.
3700 Skelton St.
3708 Skelton St.
3716 Skelton St.
4013 Forest Bend Road
401 Samuel St.
3508 Skelton St.
3512 Skelton St.
3604 Skelton St.
3608 Skelton St.
Design Classics
1500 Lakeview Blvd.
History Maker Homes
3217 Carmel Hills Drive
5501 Rio Road
5625 Rio Road
5621 Las Lomas Lane
5501 Portola Lane
5617 Las Lomas Lane
5624 Sea Cove Lane
3808 Arroyo Trail
5613 Rio Road
Red Gable Homes LLC
2005 Chandler Drive
2205 Chebi Lane
2001 Chandler Drive
2209 Paxton Way
2208 Chebi Lane
2105 Chebi Lane
2024 Chandler Drive
Trendmaker Homes DFW
5513 Rio Road
Gehan Homes
6712 Woodmere Court
6605 Cedarhurst Court
6512 Cedarhurst Court
6613 Cedarhurst Court
First Texas Homes
7704 Echo Hill Lane
7616 Echo Hill Lane
7704 Castle Pines Lane
7708 Echo Hill Lane
7816 Alders Gate Lane
7705 Castle Pines Lane
7805 Alders Gate Lane
Robson Ranch
10309 Lindenwood Trail
12612 Pumice Lane
9912 Basalt Lane
12305 Pepperidge Ave.
10212 Lindenwood Trail
8004 American Way
12209 Glenbrook St.
9801 Arkose Drive
9604 Windwood Lane
9925 Flint Way
12504 Pepperidge Ave.
9801 Flint Way
12516 Lockhart Drive
10204 Lindenwood Trail
12500 Lockhart Drive
10412 Claystone Drive
12500 Pepperidge Ave.
12528 Pepperidge Ave.
12204 Glenbrook St.
9901 Silver Rock Way
LGI Homes
5400 Zara Drive
5404 Zara Drive
5409 Zara Drive
5405 Zara Drive
5401 Zara Drive
5317 Zara Drive
5313 Zara Drive
5309 Zara Drive
5305 Zara Drive
5301 Zara Drive
704 Lansman Trail
708 Lansman Trail
712 Lansman Trail
716 Lansman Trail
720 Lansman Trail
724 Lansman Trail
729 Lansman Trail
733 Lansman Trail
801 Lansman Trail
805 Lansman Trail
909 Keystone Court
913 Keystone Court
917 Keystone Court
921 Keystone Court
1001 Keystone Court
1005 Keystone Court
1009 Keystone Court
1013 Keystone Court
1017 Keystone Court
1021 Keystone Court
908 Keystone Court
912 Keystone Court
1000 Keystone Court
1004 Keystone Court
1012 Keystone Court
1016 Keystone Court
1020 Keystone Court
1101 Keystone Court
1105 Keystone Court
1109 Keystone Court
5505 Persimmon Drive
5501 Persimmon Drive
5417 Persimmon Drive
5413 Persimmon Drive
5409 Persimmon Drive
5516 Persimmon Drive
5512 Persimmon Drive
5508 Persimmon Drive
5504 Persimmon Drive
5500 Persimmon Drive
5416 Persimmon Drive
5412 Persimmon Drive
5408 Persimmon Drive
5404 Persimmon Drive
5400 Persimmon Drive
5316 Persimmon Drive
5312 Persimmon Drive
5308 Persimmon Drive
5304 Persimmon Drive
5300 Persimmon Drive