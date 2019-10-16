The following names were posted in September at the Denton County Clerk’s Office.

7

5068

Guillermo Alvarado Alonso, GALAA Truckings, 1933 Silver Leaf Drive

Roger Anibal Arias, Roger Auto, 107 McDaniel Drive

Christi Smith & Faye Bohannon, C & F Services, 2317 Emerald Lake Lane

Dawn Camargo, McGreen Carpet Lawns, P.O. Box 456

John Henry Chapman, Stark Lending, 1520 Willoughby Way

Shelly Ann Chapman & Saby Oregon, Dallas Cleaning Giants, 1917 Christopher Creek Drive

Omar & Ramon Coronado, Star Fence Services, 1440 Water Lily Drive

Litro De-Abba, Ortil Creations, 1012 W. Eldorado Parkway, #1431

Arlene De La Torre & Edgar Torres, So X-Tra, 2317 Tisbury Way

Renique Ebron, Sun to Her Flowers, 345 Port O’Conner Drive

Mariesa Foster, Up1_Xclusive, 1024 Ponderosa Ridge

Bley Garcia, BG Cleaning, 1009 Ripple Drive

Gary Gibbs, Gary Gibbs, 2433 Foxwood Lane

Ryan Hamner & Nelson Sanchez, Innovative Construction & Remodeling Solutions, 2223 Wildrose Drive

Christina Harris, ChStylist4u, 2705 Little Elm Parkway Suite 180

Jesus Manuel Hernandez, Foundation Repair Hernandez, 601 Crestwood Place

Curtisha Herrod, London Jai Boutique, 1640 Flagstone Lane

Nathaniel Hodges, LE Red Hots, 2217 Gulfstream Drive

Emmanuel Zendejas, NTX Water Solutions, 213 Marion Drive

Robert D. LaMarch, LaMarch Enterprises, 2028 Apple Drive

Laura Lawson, LC Creationz, 2716 Colorado Drive

Vicente R. Lujan, Vince Lujan Project, 307 Sagebrush Drive

Vicente R. Lujan, Vic Active Publications, 307 Sagebrush Drive

Tina Thomas, Curtis Lacey Memorial Fund, 318 Bridle Trail

Judy Zavala, Sticky Monster, 2421 Elm Valley Drive

76201

Prparim Ahmeti, Gyro 360 Mediterranean, 311 E. Hickory St., Suite 110

Brian Flores, Next Level Auto Detailing, 811 W. Highland St.

Xinli Fu & Caiyun Shi, Asian Spa Limited Partnership, 1622 W. University Drive

Landon Hale, Post Oak Realty, 728 N. Elm St.

Joel Jack, Garage Door Repair Gurus, 610 Coit St.

Joel Jack, Denton Overhead Door, 1908 Panhandle St.

Rashaud Johnson, R.L.J Investments, 624 W. University Drive, Box 161

Paul A. Jurek, Family Behavioral Health, 207 W. Hickory St., Suite 308

Jeremy & Sara Silva, Soho Salon, 913 N. Locust St.

Alana Presley Taylor, Firewheel Yoga, 1004 Ector St.

76205

Kayla Blisard, Lala Craft Co, 2224 Jefferson Trail

Jon Holliman, Liquid Cab, 1408 Sandy Creek Drive

Pedro Emilio Martinez, PEM Food Safety, 900 Londonderry Lane, Apt. 156

Kevin P. Menard, Denton Salle, 2024 Pembrooke Place

Adrian Owens, Plus One Training Grounds, 1710 Sam Bass Blvd.

Audrey H. Robinson, English Fluency Focus, 500 S. Interstate 35E, Apt. 432

76207

Knute Beckstrom, Beckstrom Tool & Machine, 9512 Perimeter St.

Kristan Sierra Leon Guerrero, Saltwater Empress, 416 Casie Court

Gabriela Illescas, Gaby Pineda Photography, 1521 W. Hercules Lane

Jennifer Mulford, Fickle Fox Photography, 5205 Beaver Creek Ave.

76208

Elysia Edwards, Little Dog Mobile Grooming, 7821 Alders Gate Lane

Peter & Kimberly Guertler, Creekside Services, 3854 Blagg Road

Kelly Richardson & Lauren Jenkins, KLR Transportation, 2441 Stockbridge Road, #14207

Steve Maiden & Lynn Langham, Denton Trailer Exchange, 3991 Blagg Road

Miller Marks Jr., Marks Auto Body, 215 Normal St., Apt. A

Tyesha Mobley, Cradle to Crayon, 3909 Surf St.

Blessing Monday, Candace Rapha, 3708 Park Wood Court

Victor Montero, North Texas Tunneling, 2601 S. Mayhill Road, #172

Marey Santamaria Moreno, Mango Loco, 6601 Grissom Road

Marey Santamaria Moreno, Mango Locomania, 6601 Grissom Road, #29

Edward Pauly, Epyc, 315 Cottonwood Trail

Martin Regalado Rodriguez, American Eagle Fences SVC, 2601 S. Mayhill Road, Trailer 101

Vanesa Soriano, Vany’s Hair Salon, 3301 Mayhill Road, Suite 115A

76210

Danielle Day, Danielle Day Photography, 1620 Ash Lane

Kenneth Dugan, Stainman, 3651 Fairview Drive

William Dean Fair, Walden Prep Reunion, 4251 FM2181, Suites 230-329

Jose Armando Barba Gallardo & Benjamin Ruvalcaba Ortega, Drunchies Tacos & More, 1115 W. Hickory St., Suite 113

Jeremy Gillette, Piece By Peace, 3632 Fairview Drive

David Agudelo Gutierrez, Construtec, 3509 Longview Drive

Dontonio Jordan, Next Level Recruiting Services, 3405 Marymount Drive

Kathleen Lieberman, Alexandra Hayden Organic Tooth Oil, 1704 Pine Hills Lane

Anthony Root, 4M Mobile Detailing & Power Washing, 2829 Custer Drive

Terry M. Singleton, T S Creations, 7012 Riverchase Trail

Aaron L. Turrubiarte, 940 handyman.com, 1816 Robinson Road

Michael S. Vallee, Anthony Roland Trucking, 2711 Warwick Drive

Lisa Weise Wood, Flamingo Bay Boutique, 2202 Woods Edge Court

Kyle Woolet, Patriot Logistics, 2021 Del Mar Court

76226

Angela Kay Allen, Tree of Life Living, 5600 Brookside Drive

Melissa Barnett, Barnett Companies, 3100 Hornbeam St.

April Barrows, Chalk by Heart, 1816 Briscoe Drive

Jeffrey Bruns, Bruns Concepts, 8408 Cholla Blvd.

Vella & Vincent Flores, AAAC Wildlife, 622 S. Gibbons Road

Lori Greer, Lori Greer Events, 8160 Steeplechase Circle

Taryn Mast, Taryn Alesha Coaching, 6371 Whiskerbrush Road

Zachary Moses, Local Locating, 4009 Shiraz Drive

Mandy Outlaw, Smart Cadets, 920 Harvest Way

Joseph Stockstill, National War Council, 350 Canyon Oaks Drive

Ralph Storey, Storey Jigs, 4321 Hidden Meadows Trail

76227

Jonathan Abbott, Black Mallard Media, 906 Foxgrove Lane

Vanessa M. Alsabrook, Aubrey Pediatric Speech Therapy, 5098 S. U.S. Highway 377

Kim Anger, Doodlebug Quiltworks, 2817 Permian Road

Olulana Bamiro, Pixel Lane Booth, 768 Field Crossing

Bill Bristow, Texas Juvenile Justice Consultants, 504 Caudle Lane

Kristian Castiglione, Bayou Belle Salon, 9120 Cape Cod Blvd.

Sheanica Darden, Xtreme HipHopNWith A Vet, 2005 Finch Cove

Roberto Morales Delmundo, Call to Arms II, 5295 U.S. Highway 377, #3

Laura Echols-Richter, Grace Chapel, 14632 Fishtrap Road

Noah Fleet, Fleet Plumbing Services, 213 S. Magnolia St., Apt. 206

Benjamin L. Hicks, North Texas Boating Academy, 9220 Benevolent Court

Taylor James Hyde, Blue Mesa Supply, 8613 Sagebrush Trail

Temitope Ibironke, Topsiradoy’s Tasty Treats, 2740 Tobias Lane

Caprishon Moore, Loving Little Lambs, 2405 Trailside Drive

Adiel Morales, X-treme Wash, 1120 Stampede Drive

Mark Murphree, Texas Glory 14u RWB, 909 Caudle Lane

Javon Marie Reed, X3M’s, 27040 E. U.S. Highway 380, Apt. 9205

Dulce Sanchez, Dulce’s Taco Cuisine, 824 Countryside Drive

Jamie Schuyler, Dharma Yoga, 4900 S. U.S. Highway 377, Suite A

Sheri L. Wagner, Bella Shanty, 2501 Oak Point Drive

Travis Zinger, Turt Sunglasses, 26850 E. U.S. Highway 380, Unit 5105

76249

Isaias Alvarez, Twins Red Barn, 5200 Odneal Road

Trino David Becerra, Davche Renovations, 7201 Miller Road

Cody Copeland, C&C Mobile Washing, P.O. Box 170

Mark Kennedy, Kennedy Outdoors, 304 Woodlawn St.

Robert S. Stehl, Custom Bath Designs, 5056 Knight Lane

76258

George R. Harper, Harper Foundation Investigations, 1239 N. Washington St.

Phil Owen, Owen Construction, 12201 Mustang Road

76266

Blake Bunch, BB Guns, 51 Kramer Lane

Samuel Sanders & Cole Crawford, Texas Style Logistics, 7702 Gregory Road

Mario A. Torres, MJ Services, 8643 Houston Road

Katie Lynn Hines, Heritage Realty Group, 4715 Joshua Drive

John Lewis, Stallion Woodworks, 1106 Primrose Drive

Kelsey Rae Luna, Tiny Poshi, 4012 High Plains Drive

Laurie Scovel, Squeeky Clean DFW, 207 Hillcrest Drive

Steven Sims, Sims Tackle, 4011 Monte Cristo Lane

James Grant Stogdill, Sanger Spirit Shop, 711 N. Fifth St., Suite 100

Michael & Jennifer Windham, Southern Charm Furnishings and Decor, 2858 W. FM455, Suite 300

