The following names were posted in September at the Denton County Clerk’s Office.
7
5068
Guillermo Alvarado Alonso, GALAA Truckings, 1933 Silver Leaf Drive
Roger Anibal Arias, Roger Auto, 107 McDaniel Drive
Christi Smith & Faye Bohannon, C & F Services, 2317 Emerald Lake Lane
Dawn Camargo, McGreen Carpet Lawns, P.O. Box 456
John Henry Chapman, Stark Lending, 1520 Willoughby Way
Shelly Ann Chapman & Saby Oregon, Dallas Cleaning Giants, 1917 Christopher Creek Drive
Omar & Ramon Coronado, Star Fence Services, 1440 Water Lily Drive
Litro De-Abba, Ortil Creations, 1012 W. Eldorado Parkway, #1431
Arlene De La Torre & Edgar Torres, So X-Tra, 2317 Tisbury Way
Renique Ebron, Sun to Her Flowers, 345 Port O’Conner Drive
Mariesa Foster, Up1_Xclusive, 1024 Ponderosa Ridge
Bley Garcia, BG Cleaning, 1009 Ripple Drive
Gary Gibbs, Gary Gibbs, 2433 Foxwood Lane
Ryan Hamner & Nelson Sanchez, Innovative Construction & Remodeling Solutions, 2223 Wildrose Drive
Christina Harris, ChStylist4u, 2705 Little Elm Parkway Suite 180
Jesus Manuel Hernandez, Foundation Repair Hernandez, 601 Crestwood Place
Curtisha Herrod, London Jai Boutique, 1640 Flagstone Lane
Nathaniel Hodges, LE Red Hots, 2217 Gulfstream Drive
Emmanuel Zendejas, NTX Water Solutions, 213 Marion Drive
Robert D. LaMarch, LaMarch Enterprises, 2028 Apple Drive
Laura Lawson, LC Creationz, 2716 Colorado Drive
Vicente R. Lujan, Vince Lujan Project, 307 Sagebrush Drive
Vicente R. Lujan, Vic Active Publications, 307 Sagebrush Drive
Tina Thomas, Curtis Lacey Memorial Fund, 318 Bridle Trail
Judy Zavala, Sticky Monster, 2421 Elm Valley Drive
76201
Prparim Ahmeti, Gyro 360 Mediterranean, 311 E. Hickory St., Suite 110
Brian Flores, Next Level Auto Detailing, 811 W. Highland St.
Xinli Fu & Caiyun Shi, Asian Spa Limited Partnership, 1622 W. University Drive
Landon Hale, Post Oak Realty, 728 N. Elm St.
Joel Jack, Garage Door Repair Gurus, 610 Coit St.
Joel Jack, Denton Overhead Door, 1908 Panhandle St.
Rashaud Johnson, R.L.J Investments, 624 W. University Drive, Box 161
Paul A. Jurek, Family Behavioral Health, 207 W. Hickory St., Suite 308
Jeremy & Sara Silva, Soho Salon, 913 N. Locust St.
Alana Presley Taylor, Firewheel Yoga, 1004 Ector St.
76205
Kayla Blisard, Lala Craft Co, 2224 Jefferson Trail
Jon Holliman, Liquid Cab, 1408 Sandy Creek Drive
Pedro Emilio Martinez, PEM Food Safety, 900 Londonderry Lane, Apt. 156
Kevin P. Menard, Denton Salle, 2024 Pembrooke Place
Adrian Owens, Plus One Training Grounds, 1710 Sam Bass Blvd.
Audrey H. Robinson, English Fluency Focus, 500 S. Interstate 35E, Apt. 432
76207
Knute Beckstrom, Beckstrom Tool & Machine, 9512 Perimeter St.
Kristan Sierra Leon Guerrero, Saltwater Empress, 416 Casie Court
Gabriela Illescas, Gaby Pineda Photography, 1521 W. Hercules Lane
Jennifer Mulford, Fickle Fox Photography, 5205 Beaver Creek Ave.
76208
Elysia Edwards, Little Dog Mobile Grooming, 7821 Alders Gate Lane
Peter & Kimberly Guertler, Creekside Services, 3854 Blagg Road
Kelly Richardson & Lauren Jenkins, KLR Transportation, 2441 Stockbridge Road, #14207
Steve Maiden & Lynn Langham, Denton Trailer Exchange, 3991 Blagg Road
Miller Marks Jr., Marks Auto Body, 215 Normal St., Apt. A
Tyesha Mobley, Cradle to Crayon, 3909 Surf St.
Blessing Monday, Candace Rapha, 3708 Park Wood Court
Victor Montero, North Texas Tunneling, 2601 S. Mayhill Road, #172
Marey Santamaria Moreno, Mango Loco, 6601 Grissom Road
Marey Santamaria Moreno, Mango Locomania, 6601 Grissom Road, #29
Edward Pauly, Epyc, 315 Cottonwood Trail
Martin Regalado Rodriguez, American Eagle Fences SVC, 2601 S. Mayhill Road, Trailer 101
Vanesa Soriano, Vany’s Hair Salon, 3301 Mayhill Road, Suite 115A
76210
Danielle Day, Danielle Day Photography, 1620 Ash Lane
Kenneth Dugan, Stainman, 3651 Fairview Drive
William Dean Fair, Walden Prep Reunion, 4251 FM2181, Suites 230-329
Jose Armando Barba Gallardo & Benjamin Ruvalcaba Ortega, Drunchies Tacos & More, 1115 W. Hickory St., Suite 113
Jeremy Gillette, Piece By Peace, 3632 Fairview Drive
David Agudelo Gutierrez, Construtec, 3509 Longview Drive
Dontonio Jordan, Next Level Recruiting Services, 3405 Marymount Drive
Kathleen Lieberman, Alexandra Hayden Organic Tooth Oil, 1704 Pine Hills Lane
Anthony Root, 4M Mobile Detailing & Power Washing, 2829 Custer Drive
Terry M. Singleton, T S Creations, 7012 Riverchase Trail
Aaron L. Turrubiarte, 940 handyman.com, 1816 Robinson Road
Michael S. Vallee, Anthony Roland Trucking, 2711 Warwick Drive
Lisa Weise Wood, Flamingo Bay Boutique, 2202 Woods Edge Court
Kyle Woolet, Patriot Logistics, 2021 Del Mar Court
76226
Angela Kay Allen, Tree of Life Living, 5600 Brookside Drive
Melissa Barnett, Barnett Companies, 3100 Hornbeam St.
April Barrows, Chalk by Heart, 1816 Briscoe Drive
Jeffrey Bruns, Bruns Concepts, 8408 Cholla Blvd.
Vella & Vincent Flores, AAAC Wildlife, 622 S. Gibbons Road
Lori Greer, Lori Greer Events, 8160 Steeplechase Circle
Taryn Mast, Taryn Alesha Coaching, 6371 Whiskerbrush Road
Zachary Moses, Local Locating, 4009 Shiraz Drive
Mandy Outlaw, Smart Cadets, 920 Harvest Way
Joseph Stockstill, National War Council, 350 Canyon Oaks Drive
Ralph Storey, Storey Jigs, 4321 Hidden Meadows Trail
76227
Jonathan Abbott, Black Mallard Media, 906 Foxgrove Lane
Vanessa M. Alsabrook, Aubrey Pediatric Speech Therapy, 5098 S. U.S. Highway 377
Kim Anger, Doodlebug Quiltworks, 2817 Permian Road
Olulana Bamiro, Pixel Lane Booth, 768 Field Crossing
Bill Bristow, Texas Juvenile Justice Consultants, 504 Caudle Lane
Kristian Castiglione, Bayou Belle Salon, 9120 Cape Cod Blvd.
Sheanica Darden, Xtreme HipHopNWith A Vet, 2005 Finch Cove
Roberto Morales Delmundo, Call to Arms II, 5295 U.S. Highway 377, #3
Laura Echols-Richter, Grace Chapel, 14632 Fishtrap Road
Noah Fleet, Fleet Plumbing Services, 213 S. Magnolia St., Apt. 206
Benjamin L. Hicks, North Texas Boating Academy, 9220 Benevolent Court
Taylor James Hyde, Blue Mesa Supply, 8613 Sagebrush Trail
Temitope Ibironke, Topsiradoy’s Tasty Treats, 2740 Tobias Lane
Caprishon Moore, Loving Little Lambs, 2405 Trailside Drive
Adiel Morales, X-treme Wash, 1120 Stampede Drive
Mark Murphree, Texas Glory 14u RWB, 909 Caudle Lane
Javon Marie Reed, X3M’s, 27040 E. U.S. Highway 380, Apt. 9205
Dulce Sanchez, Dulce’s Taco Cuisine, 824 Countryside Drive
Jamie Schuyler, Dharma Yoga, 4900 S. U.S. Highway 377, Suite A
Sheri L. Wagner, Bella Shanty, 2501 Oak Point Drive
Travis Zinger, Turt Sunglasses, 26850 E. U.S. Highway 380, Unit 5105
76249
Isaias Alvarez, Twins Red Barn, 5200 Odneal Road
Trino David Becerra, Davche Renovations, 7201 Miller Road
Cody Copeland, C&C Mobile Washing, P.O. Box 170
Mark Kennedy, Kennedy Outdoors, 304 Woodlawn St.
Robert S. Stehl, Custom Bath Designs, 5056 Knight Lane
76258
George R. Harper, Harper Foundation Investigations, 1239 N. Washington St.
Phil Owen, Owen Construction, 12201 Mustang Road
76266
Blake Bunch, BB Guns, 51 Kramer Lane
Samuel Sanders & Cole Crawford, Texas Style Logistics, 7702 Gregory Road
Mario A. Torres, MJ Services, 8643 Houston Road
Katie Lynn Hines, Heritage Realty Group, 4715 Joshua Drive
John Lewis, Stallion Woodworks, 1106 Primrose Drive
Kelsey Rae Luna, Tiny Poshi, 4012 High Plains Drive
Laurie Scovel, Squeeky Clean DFW, 207 Hillcrest Drive
Steven Sims, Sims Tackle, 4011 Monte Cristo Lane
James Grant Stogdill, Sanger Spirit Shop, 711 N. Fifth St., Suite 100
Michael & Jennifer Windham, Southern Charm Furnishings and Decor, 2858 W. FM455, Suite 300