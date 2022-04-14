What is estimated to be a nearly $200 million redevelopment of downtown Denton centered around the Wells Fargo tower could transform the area by 2025, investors and developers announced Wednesday.
Scott Brown Commercial, together with Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center developer Scott Tarwater of Pivot Technology, unveiled the proposal to the public Wednesday evening. Marketed as an entertainment and lifestyle destination, the multi-building complex Brown on the Square would bring a 10-story, 186-room "upper upscale" boutique hotel, a 400-space public parking garage and a 50,000-square-foot rooftop entertainment venue to the Square. The development would encompass the Wells Fargo building and the four city square blocks surrounding it, Tarwater said.
An animation using drone footage of the Square shows a shared green space connecting the planned hotel to an upscale food hall. Also in the complex would be a 20,000-square-foot conference space, a first-floor retail center and a speakeasy basement lounge in the vault space of the current Wells Fargo building. The planned entertainment venue would top the parking garage, while a rooftop bar would adorn the hotel, preliminary plans show.
Though the cost of the project has not yet been confirmed, Don Manning, COO of Scott Brown Properties, said he estimates it could be around $175 million.
City and county leaders including Mayor Gerard Hudspeth, Denton County Judge Andy Eads and city councilman Brian Beck were among those in attendance for the unveiling. Project development, including informal discussions with city leaders, has been ongoing for more than a year, according to Tarwater.
"We've already got a lot of feedback from the Downtown Association and from the councilmembers," Tarwater said.
The Brown's project development team plans to make a formal presentation to Planning & Zoning in July, initiating a 24-month buildout after getting the city's stamp of approval, Tarwater said. The development is expected to open in 2025.
A city spokesperson said that, while staff is aware of "preliminary conceptual ideas" for the project, the development process has yet to be initiated.
While the drone presentation initially appears to show the Wells Fargo tower would be leveled, Tarwater said the basic structure would remain in place, though the inside would undergo an extensive remodel. Brown on the Square project leaders are in negotiations with Sunago Bell owner John "Sparky" Pearson, Tarwater said, as well as occupants of the building's residences.
Eads and Hudspeth were among those who addressed the crowd to express optimism about the project.
"The Courthouse [on the Square] was built in 1896, mainly from materials right here in Denton County and since 1896, that building has been a landmark and the heartbeat and the attraction of downtown Denton," Eads said. "I think if this project is successful — which I really hope it is — the Brown will be a new landmark, a new destination and a new heartbeat of Denton in addition to the Square."
Among the goals for the project are to minimize environmental impacts, with Tarwater extolling the development as the "greenest in Texas."
"It will be a green, clean, urban-friendly, non-polluting project retrofit with Pivot Technologies, the first-ever in the state," Tarwater said.
While details on how developers would accomplish that were not presented Wednesday, Tarwater said the hotel will feature 222-nanometer UV-C lighting, which initial evidence has shown could inactivate airborne bacteria and viruses.
For Brown & Manning, the project represents a chance to give back to the city they've long called home.
"When you invest deeply in life, it brings life, and that's what we're doing here," Manning said. "That's what we're doing here. This isn't just a construction project, this isn't just a hotel — it's not just the venue we're investing deeply in, it's our heritage."