Schlotzsky’s is running a promotion throughout the NFL playoffs that offers fans the opportunity to win calzones for end zone celebrations from Saturday through Jan. 29.
The national sandwich chain is allowing fans to enter the contest by signing up for its rewards program by downloading its app.
For every team's first touchdown celebration in the end zone in playoff games, Schlotzsky’s will give away 57 calzones leading up to Super Bowl LVII.
Fans can follow Schlotzsky’s on Facebook and Instagram to catch the redemption code.
Fans can then enter the code into the rewards app for a chance to win.
Schlotzsky’s will give rewards members a chance during the Super Bowl on Feb. 12 to win one calzone per week for 57 weeks. Fans can visit Schlotzsky’s Instagram and Facebook page the day of the Super Bowl for details.
Schlotzsky’s Denton location is at 416 W. University Dr.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.