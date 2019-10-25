The Small Business Administration guaranteed 180 loans worth more than $101 million to Denton County businesses in fiscal year 2019, according to a new report.
Within City of Denton limits, they guaranteed 20 loans worth $14 million, which created 138 jobs and retained another 131 jobs. County-wide, the loans created 1,115 jobs and retained 860 jobs, according to the SBA report.
The SBA is broken up into regions, with Denton falling in the DFW region with 71 other counties. Of those counties, Denton ranked fourth for the most loan dollars guaranteed behind Dallas, Tarrant and Collin counties.
The top lenders for the entire distract last fiscal year were: Live Oka Banking Company, BBVA USA, Celtic Bank Corporation, Metro City Bank and Weells Fargo.