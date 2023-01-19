Sante Center for Healing logo

The Santé Center for Healing, an addiction recovery center in Argyle, is offering three scholarships to Dallas-Fort Worth students.

Three college students will receive help paying for college through the Santé Center for Healing’s annual scholarship program.

Mason Collie of Houston, who is attending the University of Houston, and Carey Price of Fort Worth, who is attending Weatherford College, will receive the Rip Corley & Santé Center for Healing Scholarship in memory of Santé’s co-founder. Recipients of the scholarship are those in addiction recovery for at least two years and who have completed at least one year in college pursuing an undergraduate degree.

