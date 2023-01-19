Three college students will receive help paying for college through the Santé Center for Healing’s annual scholarship program.
Mason Collie of Houston, who is attending the University of Houston, and Carey Price of Fort Worth, who is attending Weatherford College, will receive the Rip Corley & Santé Center for Healing Scholarship in memory of Santé’s co-founder. Recipients of the scholarship are those in addiction recovery for at least two years and who have completed at least one year in college pursuing an undergraduate degree.
Brittany David of Fresno, California, attending the College of William and Mary, has been awarded the Deb Corley & Santé Center for Healing Scholarship in honor of Santé’s co-founder/co-owner.
Recipients of the Corley scholarship are pursuing a graduate degree toward work in the mental and behavioral health field.
“We offer these collegiate scholarships with the desire to assist individuals who are working to further their education,” Santé CEO Sam Slaton said in a news release. “Helping collegiates specifically in recovery from addiction and/or specifically wanting to pursue a degree in these important fields aligns with Santé’s core values.
"Providing assistance to those entering this field is a privilege.”
