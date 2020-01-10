Sally Beauty has launched an influencer campaign to find brand ambassadors on Instagram as part of a new marketing campaign.
Digital influencers can submit applications until Jan. 31, then use their following on Instagram to share why they'd be good for the new program.
Company officials are looking for people who share the new motto, "Unleash your PROtential" and empower over beauty enthusiasts.
Five #SallyCrew members will be revealed in May 2020, with a one-year paid contract up to $150,000. To apply, visit www.sallybeauty.com/sallycrew.