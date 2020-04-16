In partnership with affiliates of Bank of America, JP Morgan and Truist, Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. secured an asset-based revolving line of credit, which increases its borrowing capacity by $120 million through a $100 million increase of the revolving line of credit and the addition of a $20 million FILO term loan facility.
“The combination of our aggressive cash management efforts in the face of COVID-19 and this expansion of borrowing capacity in collaboration with Bank of America, JP Morgan and Truist provides Sally Beauty Holdings with additional liquidity with which to navigate the COVID-19 impact to our business,” said Chris Brickman, president and chief executive officer.
Total capacity is now $620 million, with $395 million drawn and $364 million of case on the balance sheet as of March 31.